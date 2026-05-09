This week’s elections have redrawn the political map of Britain. The Greens and Plaid Cymru won major victories. Scottish nationalists have retained control of the devolved government in Edinburgh.

On the other side of the ledger, the Conservatives sustained major losses. Labour did even worse.

But there is little doubt about the headline story of these elections: what many media outlets called the “Reform surge”.

Nigel Farage’s party won a swathe of councils across England, and came from nowhere to take a raft of seats in Scotland and Wales.

Lots of column inches have already been dedicated to Reform’s success - and more will doubtless come - but I wanted to understand in a bit more depth what’s happening. So on Friday afternoon, I called up the award-winning journalist and author Daniel Trilling.

Trilling has followed the British right for over a decade and a half, and his brand new book If We Tolerate This: How the British Establishment Made the Far Right Respectable looks in depth at the rise of Reform.

Trilling is in no doubt about the scale of Reform’s success. “Reform is the most successful right-wing populist party to date,” he told me.

Reform’s coalition, on Trilling’s reading, is “a very contradictory group of people - voters in deindustrialised towns, affluent right-wing voters in the south east of England.” What Farage has done, brilliantly, is hold them together.

“Reform have managed to bundle together a whole set of frustrations people feel and shape that into a coherent narrative.”

The party’s success, too, must be seen in a much wider context. “You have to see Reform as part of an international phenomenon,” Trilling argued, one heavily shaped by the American right and fusing Thatcherite economic instincts with a hard ethno-nationalist core.

The intellectual scaffolding, the donor networks, the talking points, the playbook - all of it travels. What is happening to Britain has happened, in different ways, to the United States, to Hungary, to Italy, to half of Europe. Reform has also profited from a billionaire-owned media friendly to its agenda and the rise of algorithmically fed news.

But Trilling also cautioned against the seeming inevitability of Reform’s success.

“These elections have confirmed that Reform can attract 24, 25 per cent of the electorate,” he said, “but they have struggled to go beyond that. What they have really benefited from is that their opponents are split.”

So what is to be done? The instinct of much of the establishment has been to circle the wagons around existing institutions and hope the storm passes. Trilling’s prescription runs the other way.

“The answer to this isn’t less democracy, it’s more democracy,” he told me. It means resisting the attack on local democracy that Reform’s rise is already accelerating, in councils where Reform groups are already cancelling diversity initiatives, sacking officers and trying to rip up climate commitments.

It means a politics confident enough to make a positive case for migration, for pluralism, for the public goods that disaster capitalism wants to hollow out.

And, he says, it means confronting the dark money flowing into British politics - the undisclosed millions, the crypto billionaires, the foreign-tinged networks that Democracy for Sale spends so much time documenting.

A Reform government is not inevitable. But more of the same will only make it more likely.

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