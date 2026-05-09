Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Penny Frost's avatar
Penny Frost
20h

Surely I am not one of a few people that can see what Reform is all about? Most of them are defunct Tories, the rest have very ‘iffy’ backgrounds , and Farage is an arse licking grifter like Trump! Reform has been in and out of the news for the last year with Reform councillors being imprisoned, and thrown out of the party because of sordid social media posts. Jenrick is a parasite like Farage, and talking of him it is only over the last few weeks that his £5 million ‘ gift’ has been found out! The sooner this Government makes these huge ‘donations’ to political parties illegal, the better for all of us!

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Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
18h

I think RefUK are using very targetted ads on sites like FaceAche, so they can say different things to different people. If that doesn't get noticed by the mainstream, they can get away with it.

There must be ways to get that out loud & clear, though.

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