Nigel Farage’s Reform received £7m from crypto billionaires in first three months of this year

By Sue Hawley and Tim Picton

British politics has a big problem. A big money problem.

This week’s Electoral Commission data revealed over £20m was donated to political parties by individuals and companies in the first three months of 2026. That is a 215% increase on the total value of donations made in the same period last year.

Half of these donations came from just nine sources. But perhaps most strikingly, £7m out of the £20m - over a third - came from just two crypto billionaires, Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo - and went to one party: Reform.

Mega donors aren’t entirely new to British politics. Over an 18 month period leading up to the 2024 general election, Frank Hester and his company the Phoenix Partnership donated £20m to the Conservative Party.

The Labour Party isn’t immune to multi-million pound donations either - having received around £10m from the major unions during the same period and a £4m one-off donation from the offshore-based hedge fund, Quadrature Capital.

But the ever-increasing arms race on multi-million pound donations is deeply corrosive to our democracy. And there are no guardrails to stop it spiralling even further.

In the UK there is no limit to how much a person can donate - something that was driven home by Elon Musk’s recent threat to donate $100 million to Reform before he fell out with Farage. There is a possibility that Musk might still donate to Restore Britain - Rupert Lowe’s party that has called for ‘reverse mass immigration’ and which has received Musk’s public backing.

Huge donations don’t just skew the electoral playing field in favour of those parties and candidates with wealthy backers. They also risk the capture of a whole party and its policy agenda by a few individuals.

Almost two-thirds of Reform’s donations have come from crypto-related businessmen. Completely coincidentally, Reform has been the only opposition party to propose a light touch and welcoming regulatory regime for crypto firms.

Big money is damaging to public trust in democracy. No wonder the British public largely believes that politics is just for the wealthy and those with privileged access.

The good news is that the public don’t like it and want change - a new poll released this week from Fair Vote UK shows that 92% of voters would support some kind of cap on donations.

And the even better news is that the government can do something about it.

The Representation of the People Bill currently before parliament introduces a sweeping package of measures aimed at shielding our democracy from foreign interference and the inflows of illicit finance.

Following the independent review into foreign interference in UK politics by Philip Rycroft, the government has adopted some of his most ambitious recommendations with immediate effect, including a moratorium on donations made in cryptocurrency and a £100,000 donation cap for overseas electors.

Questions are rightly being asked by campaigners about why the government is prepared to apply a £100,000 cap on overseas electors, and not British ones - particularly after one of Reform’s crypto-billionaire donors pointedly moved back to the UK to show just how absurd this distinction is.

So far, the government has shown signs of digging in on this, with Democracy Minister, Samantha Dixon, telling Parliament that a cap would be “a step too far.” But when the Bill comes back to Parliament there is going to be major pressure for the government to think again.

There are already amendments down to the Bill which call for a review into donation caps, and more in the pipeline, with Labour backbencher, Alex Sobel flagging he will put down an amendment for a cap of £1 million. Given the Electoral Commission has said that a £1m cap “may have a limited impact on public confidence” it is likely other MPs will want to go further.

It is important that the UK gets this right. In the state of Victoria in Australia, a successful legal challenge to a recently imposed donation cap has resulted in the catastrophic voiding of all of its political finance regulations just before state elections this November.

Two of Reform’s donors have already said that they will challenge the UK government’s overseas donation cap in the courts. Ensuring that any cap has democratic legitimacy, and is accompanied by tight year-round spending limits is crucial to ensure they work and have buy-in from the public.

A cap on donations isn’t a silver bullet to completely restore public trust in politics but it is a critical step to show that the government is serious about making UK democracy fair again. There is now a once in a generation opportunity to prevent the UK sliding towards the US model of unchecked money in elections. This government cannot afford to bottle it.

Sue Hawley is executive director of Spotlight on Corruption. Tim Picton is Spotlight’s senior advocacy advisor.