Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
2h

What’s the betting that Starmer ignores the problem. The American system is an abomination and cannot be amended because it benefits the Republicans who are the main beneficiaries. In Britain the Tories successfully scuppered the AV referendum in 2011 with the help of leading Labour shadow cabinet members. There is a need for political parties to be funded out of taxation with no donations allowed from the public. Funding would be based on polling results and all political parties would be defined in law as such, rather than as private companies with one shareholder, such as Reform.

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Denis Mollison's avatar
Denis Mollison
4m

The limit on donations needs to be far lower - no individual should be allowed to give (a) more than what someone on a ordinary income - say the median income? - can afford, or (b) an amount large enough it is likely to influence a politician's decisions; so, either way, a few thousands. And only individual voters should be allowed to donate, not non-voters or businesses of any kind.

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