Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
5h

I’m very much in favour of getting Palantir out of the UK, but giving our data to the TBI would be like jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debbie Roberts's avatar
Debbie Roberts
5h

Personally I can’t think of anyone I’d trust less with our data

than Peter Thiel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture