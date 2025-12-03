Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosalind Stewart's avatar
Rosalind Stewart
1d

Keep telling us like it is, Peter! Also, are you doing anything on the alleged scandal involving Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead & Highgate, who was sentenced to two years in prison in absentia in Bangladesh for corruption? She says it was a kangaroo court, but I'd like to weigh both sides properly before coming to my own conclusion. It's not directly relevant to this Ben Howlett affair, but it is tangentially about corruption in Parliament. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
18h

I was laughing through out most of this article. I'm not a politician and wouldn't want to be. Yet this Howlett guy managed to con these supposedly well informed people with ease. It seems that if it wasn't for investigative reporting the house of cards, oops, the government is precariously uninformed as to who they are talking to. I would think that the least they could do before meeting with him would be the vet the s.o.b. Maybe?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture