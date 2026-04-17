Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Mike's avatar
Mike
17h

I completely support this action. The owners of Palantir are reprehensible people who want to destroy democracy for their own power

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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
16h

So impressed at how many groups are against this despicable company. The Scouse Oracle on FB has been delving into much of the documentation relevant to Palantir. It might be worth you being in contact with her.

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