Andy’s man: James Purnell while director of strategy at BBC

By Adam Bychawski and Peter Geoghegan

A lobbying firm run by Andy Burnham’s incoming chief of staff organised a meeting between Labour minister Douglas Alexander and several of its clients – despite declaring no lobbying activity, Democracy for Sale can reveal.

James Purnell was chief executive of Flint Global until earlier this week and is now poised to join Burnham if he enters Number 10.

His new role has sparked fresh concerns about the influence of lobbyists over the Labour Party, following Keir Starmer’s ill-fated decision to make Global Counsel founder Peter Mandelson Britain’s ambassador to the US.

Now documents obtained by Democracy for Sale under Freedom of Information show how Purnell’s firm Flint organised a business roundtable with Alexander in March 2025 without declaring its clients.

Official records list Flint as just one of almost two dozen firms that met with the trade minister to discuss “the current trading environment”.

But emails and briefings - published below this story - show that Flint organised the meeting, picked the guest list, chose the topic for discussion and even hosted the roundtable at its London headquarters.

Flint says its British client list is confidential and has declared just two clients in the UK in five years. But half a dozen of the firms at the Alexander roundtable are listed as Flint clients on the EU’s lobbying register, including Uber, Amazon, and Diageo.

Flint declared no lobbying activity to Westminster’s lobbying watchdog during the period when the roundtable with Alexander took place.

Purnell, who was Flint’s CEO at the time, is named as the meeting’s host in email correspondence. Transparency campaigners have now called on Burnham’s chief of staff pick to explain the lack of disclosure.

“Purnell should explain why Flint Global failed to declare its clients on the lobbying register. He will also need to recuse himself from all meetings and decisions relating to any of them,” said Kamila Kingstone, senior campaign lead at Spotlight on Corruption

Green Party deputy leader Rachel Millward said Flint should publish details of all its clients and disclose any formal or informal meetings with ministers.

“To avoid any suspicions that Andy Burnham’s Downing Street is as open to corporate lobbying as Keir Starmer’s, it is vital that a full list of Flint Global’s clients, alongside full disclosure of formal and informal meetings with ministers by James Purnell and Flint Global, is published,” Millward told Democracy for Sale.

Emails between Flint and government officials show that far from being a passive attendee at the roundtable, the lobbying firm was closely involved in organising the event with the minister.

“I’ve provided a list of the companies signed up so far below. It has proven very popular, and we have a good sectoral mix,” a Flint representative wrote in an email to trade minister Alexander’s office beforehand.

“The usual format is for the minister to speak for around 10 minutes, and then we open it up to the table for comments and questions,” the representative added.

“I would expect the questions to be fairly wide-ranging but all fundamentally centred on ‘What is the UK planning to do about the US/China/EU’.”

Although the names of Flint’s representatives are redacted, the email chain organising the roundtable had the subject line “Re: Minister Alexander and James Purnell breakfast”.

The records also suggest that the roundtable was followed by a private one-to-one meeting between Alexander and an unnamed Flint executive who appears to be Purnell. It is not clear whether this meeting took place, and no meeting was declared in the transparency register.

Commenting, SNP spokesperson for business and trade Chris Law MP said: “Douglas Alexander must come clean over whether he had a secret meeting with James Purnell, his lobbying firm and clients, when he was the Labour government’s trade minister.

“We already know that Mr Alexander failed to properly register a meeting with disgraced Labour peer Peter Mandelson and his lobbying firm – and these reports suggest there may have been even more undisclosed meetings going on.”

Alexander, who is now the Scottish secretary, was recently forced to apologise after it emerged that he had a previously undisclosed meeting with Mandelson’s firm Global Counsel shortly after coming into office in 2024.

Concerns have already been raised about Burnham’s choice of Purnell as chief of staff given his lobbying work. The two are said to be close friends, having both become special advisers under Tony Blair and later flatmates.

Purnell, like Burnham, went on to serve as a New Labour cabinet minister, but quit politics in 2010. He has worked as a senior adviser at Boston Consulting Group and as a director of strategy at the BBC before joining Flint in 2024.

A Flint spokesperson said: “James has resigned from Flint. He has recused himself from all client activity and has no ongoing financial interest in the company of any kind.”

A department for business and trade spokesperson said: “Ahead of the launch of the Trade Strategy, the minister met with over 100 external stakeholders. This meeting was declared in line with transparency guidance. Regular meetings with external stakeholders are a standard part of policy development.”

Democracy for Sale is dedicated to uncovering dark money and hidden influence in our politics and fighting against secrecy.

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