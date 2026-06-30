Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
2d

Thanks for another excellent piece of investigative work. The willingness of politicians to engage with lobbyists and then try to hide the fact is highly suspicious - if it was done openly and honestly then the excuse that it was “normal” would have some credibility.

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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
2d

Lobbying is the disease undermining modern politics. How do the voting public get to be heard?

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