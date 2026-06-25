Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Paul Kompfner's avatar
Paul Kompfner
4d

Have you seen economist Richard Murphy's 52 questions to Andy Burnham? They deserve to be widely disseminated, and answered by Andy.

https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2026/06/21/fifty-two-questions-for-andy-burnham/

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Debbie Roberts's avatar
Debbie Roberts
2d

I just thought you might be interested, is our future health an NHS charity or a data harvesting scam? BMJ Our Future Health: consent, clinical risk, and industry issues plague the UK’s biggest ever health research programme

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