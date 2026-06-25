At Democracy for Sale we write a lot about lobbying: Israeli arms firms bankrolling parliamentary groups. Ex-diplomats spinning for sanctioned foreign governments. We even got a former Tory MP to lobby for our fake Chinese client for just £5,000.

Given all that, I probably shouldn’t have been surprised to read that Andy Burnham is appointing James Purnell as his chief of staff. But I was.

On one level, the appointment makes sense. Purnell is a former Labour cabinet minister, he ran the BBC, and he’s a longtime ally of the man almost certain to become prime minister. But until yesterday morning he was also chief executive of lobbying firm Flint Global.

Flint, which advises clients on policy, politics and regulation, does not publish its client list. But its European arm was paid over €1 million to lobby for Apple.

No wonder transparency campaigners are warning about conflicts of interest in Burnham’s administration before the new Makerfield MP has even walked into Number 10. As Transparency International’s Duncan Hames put it: “As his first major appointment, this is a test of whether Burnham intends to do things differently.”

Then there is Josh Simons. He was forced out of Keir Starmer’s government just four months ago after we revealed he had commissioned PR firm APCO to compile material discrediting journalists investigating Labour Together’s undeclared donations – work he privately called “incredibly useful” while publicly professing fury.

Simons still has serious questions to answer about the Labour Together scandal. Yet he is now a key part of Burnham’s operation, and tipped for a big government job.

All of this got me thinking about a question that’s had too little attention over the last few fevered days. What will Burnham mean for cleaning up politics? Will he be a radical new broom, finally delivering accountability – or more of the same cronyism?

To find out, I invited Peter Oborne back onto Democracy for Sale. Oborne is one of the sharpest and most independent-minded commentators around, and I was keen to get his take on where we’re headed.

The chief of staff is a recent invention in British politics. Margaret Thatcher was the first prime minister to appoint one, in 1979. Since then, the role has only grown in importance – and it shows how power has drained away from elected politicians into the hands of backroom figures, almost always with strong ties to the corporate world.

Oborne calls Purnell “a capable figure,” but warns that his appointment “would appear to be a classic oligarchical move.”

“[It’s] the capture of the state by the market – and a massive downgrading of the civil service, replaced by political advisers very much connected to donors,” he told me.

But Oborne also sees a huge opportunity for Burnham to clean up British politics – starting with political donations.

“A political donation is a bribe. There are no two ways about it. It’s not a bribe when it’s the annual 25 quid from a union member or a local Tory member. It is a bribe when it’s £100,000 – and when it’s £5million [the amount Christopher Harborne gave Reform’s Nigel Farage], it’s absurd,” he said.

For Oborne, “all this special access you get as a businessman if you bung the Labour Party or the Tory party – that’s got to go. It’s deeply corrupt.”

He wouldn’t stop at taking big money out of politics. As someone who worked for the Mail and the Telegraph, Oborne thinks Burnham also needs to take a hard look at media ownership.

“We can’t have three huge media groups dominating 90% of the market – particularly when they’re owned from goodness knows where. They must be owned onshore, and there must be monopoly considerations about who owns the media,” he said.

Then there is Britain’s electoral system. As Anthony Barnett noted in the New Statesman recently, “the core problem with the British state and its political system is that it is an elective dictatorship.”

Reforming how we vote won’t solve all our democratic problems, but for Oborne it’s a necessary first step. He recalls that, as political editor of the Spectator, one of the Saatchi brothers – then advising the Tories – showed him how they had worked out that only around 100,000 voters decided elections, and how they would target them.

In the age of X, Facebook and online algorithms – and multi-million-pound cheques from donors – that ability to target swing voters in key seats has become far more powerful still.

“Proportional representation takes away this pernicious political scheming, because suddenly every vote is equal,” Oborne told me.

So there is a lot for Burnham to do. But even a sagacious old hand like Oborne is hopeful about what’s to come.

“You can’t endlessly be doom, doom, doom,” he told me. “We can’t expect him to be perfect, and he’s going to make mistakes. But if he does some of the things we suggest — and I’ve got a few other ideas too — that would be rather good news.”

We’ll be watching closely to see what Burnham and his government do. And we will, of course, keep pushing for change – and exposing the dark money and hidden influence in British politics.

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