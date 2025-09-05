Democracy for Sale

SueGenevanana
Sep 5

Perhaps it’s time for several investigative journalists sit on the Ethics and Integrity Committee. They seem to be the only people capable of finding the truth.

VEE LAVALLEE
Sep 5

So, now more evidence of the corrupt way tech infiltrates governments. It has to stop! Paying for access has grown into an industry all it's own. This is an undemocratic way to run a country. To keep going back to the "it's who you know, not what you know" form of intelligence is robbing the tax payers blind. "We The People" have no insight into what these "back room boys" are doing. They are making the decisions for the country behind our backs, and they are doing it with failed politicians. This stinks! With AI being a obvious focus for politicians, why aren't the people who do know, that are in government, making it their job to question every aspect of this technology? Why rely on funding from groups that have a vested interest to get you to buy what they're selling? If it's too difficult for you then resign and hire people within the government to lead this future technology. If need be pay them more but keep them working for the government not for a 3rd party. Outside consultants are always going to have their fingers in both wallets. So they don't care what finally gets agreed upon. The watch dogs that aren't doing their job of highlighting the flaws are also not helping matters any.

