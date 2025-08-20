Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
Aug 20

In previous decades these characters would have been called religious zealots. Nobody has the right to force their religious beliefs down other people’s throats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Monnina's avatar
Monnina
Aug 20Edited

The misogynistic Christian fundamentalist and racist eugenic Britain Only extremists have been in political and religious power in Northern Ireland since 1921. The late Reverend Paisley’s political DUP were paid by Russian Putinists and US extremists to deliver Brexit. Not just to recreate a hard border but to recreate a Britain First Isles which would return Ireland to London rule as just another British Isle. In the 30 years I have lived in County Antrim the far right Zionist snd Condererate flag flying Christian fascists have increased exponentially in numbers and political influence. They have infiltrated poverty stricken loyalist estates and indoctrinated a couple of generations in MAGA rooted religious extremism. British Intelligence still funds and protects Troubles assets in such areas so seemingly (mistakenly) believes that they pose no national security threat as they can still control them financially. The UK government has also chosen to maintain a deeply sectarian apartheid style education system here since the so called Peace. The Protestant British community education system is generally of a far lower standard than the equivalent Irish Republican areas which now only serves to underpin the ability of extremist Heritage Foundation influencers to more easily rabble rouse loyalist estate gang violence against their chosen targets. The latest have being refugees and immigrants. These far right extremist groupings pose a growing very real danger to Ireland and Great Britain if they continue to be minimised and left to fester.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Geoghegan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture