Democracy for Sale

John Woods
1d

Why does no one deal with the lies and untruths of the Press and TV. The Americans had a law that required balance in all Media until George W Bush repealed it. The result is Fox News. The UK does not have such a law so Farage and his Reform cohort can say anything they want on GB News or anywhere else without any come back. The Brexit bias in the Daily and Sunday Mail newspaper is appalling and yet passes without validation by the Press Authorities. It is time for the Facts are secret and Comment is free to be enforced by law in the UK.

VEE LAVALLEE
21h

Another important conversation Peter. Emilys and your views are so much what what is needed to separate the wheat from the chaff. There's things I want to say but I'm not that clever. The points that hit me between the eyeballs were when you were talking about they way that the Courts of Law were doing "push back" against trumps excesses. That doesn't seem hopeful but I'm sure in the long run it will be. Also another point was, regardless of trumps trying to create a different message, that independent media is continuing to gain traction. As a journalist as a doctor as a politician all it requires for the public to be better served is if you all DO YOUR JOB! Thanks for that reminder Emily. The tech industry has aligned themselves with politicians because they feel they've always been held back by regulations and that's why they've tied their coattails to trump. He just wants "ratings" and they can give that to him via their ability with algorithms to "guide" the storyline. Trump is at present trying to use AI surveillance to point out those entities that may, in his mind, stop him being omnipotent. Yes Emily you're right about putting money into education, to teach children from when they enter school until they leave that they understand, without bias the forces out there that are to be watched and taken seriously when they start to try and push you towards what they want you to believe and what you know is wrong, or right! I've had people in the US tell me that they don't know why they don't see this kind of reporting in their country. I think the reason is obvious. The education system! They don't want you to be educated unless you have the money to afford it. trump we've learned never passed his exams to get into university his dad paid for it. He never had to sit exams whilst he was there, his dad paid for that too. The education system for the ordinary person was non existent unless you were smart enough to get a grant. I'm thankful so far that we have the ability to speak freely in this country. I'm not sure if Starmer knows what he's unleashing with giving lobbyist unfettered access to our data bases. I know he wants to look like he's brought in big money but does he know what the cost is going to be in our lives? I don't want to wait for "time will tell" as I'm afeared we will end up like other authoritarian technocratic countries.

