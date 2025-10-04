Could Trump’s war on the media happen here?
As Emily Bell says, billionaires and strongmen alike understand one thing: control the media, and you control democracy.
Yesterday, I went to the funeral of a remarkable person. Conor Gearty was many things: an Irishman who became a professor of law at the LSE; a path-breaking barrister; a brilliant teacher; and a razor-sharp intellect with a mischievous wit.
But above all, Conor was defined by his passionate, unwavering commitment to human rights and democracy.
This was someone who could explain, to anyone, why civil liberties matters, as he did when I interviewed him at the local library in his native Granard earlier this year - a special treat for me, coming from a few miles down the road in Longford.
Conor was one of the most clear-eyed critics of today’s attacks on civil liberties in Britain. I strongly recommend listening to this Prospect podcast – recorded shortly before his death last month – and reading his essay in the latest London Review of Books.
He was also deeply aware of the corrosive role of money in politics, a subject he and I often discussed. For Conor, defending democracy and defending human rights were inseparable.
With him in mind, this week I want to turn to a country where, right now, both are under assault: Donald Trump’s United States.
One of the most striking features of Trump’s America is how media, big tech, and politics have fused together. As we’ve reported recently in Democracy for Sale, Tony Blair’s patron Larry Ellison is poised to take a major stake in TikTok and already exerts huge influence over Paramount/Skydance, run by his son David. Elon Musk has X/Twitter. Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post. The tech billionaires are now media barons, too.
Meanwhile, freedom of the press – and freedom more broadly – is being steadily eroded.
To explore this, I spoke with Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. (She was one of the far-sighted leaders in the Guardian newsroom in the early ages of digital, that helped build the massive online presence it has become today).
As Emily pointed out in the video above - apologies in advance for my swearing at the start! - one of the first things authoritarians do is attack independent media. We’ve seen it in Hungary, China, Russia, El Salvador – and now, in the US.
She talked me through a chilling list of Trump’s assaults on the press: suing ABC; banning Associated Press for refusing to rename the Gulf of Mexico “the Gulf of America”; defunding public broadcasters; filing lawsuits against the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times simply for reporting the truth.
What struck me most was how many of these abuses I had already forgotten.
Could it happen here? Emily has no doubt. Britain, she says, is “a low-budget version of the US.” Like America, we have vast extremes of wealth and an extreme right building its own media ecosystem.
The difference is that we are supposed to have guardrails: broadcast regulations to restrain channels like GB News, rules limiting media concentration, laws designed to protect democracy. But those protections only work if they are enforced – and too often, they’re not.
So what can be done? Emily pointed to grassroots organising in the US, from healthcare workers to ordinary citizens filming ICE raids and sharing the evidence on TikTok. She also recommended that Starmer and Labour spend money on media literacy.
But as a long-time observer of the media, Emily is clear about one thing above all else: “authoritarians always try to get rid of independent media.” The only real defence is to support it.
At Democracy for Sale, we believe independent journalism is essential to protecting democracy and our rights.
Why does no one deal with the lies and untruths of the Press and TV. The Americans had a law that required balance in all Media until George W Bush repealed it. The result is Fox News. The UK does not have such a law so Farage and his Reform cohort can say anything they want on GB News or anywhere else without any come back. The Brexit bias in the Daily and Sunday Mail newspaper is appalling and yet passes without validation by the Press Authorities. It is time for the Facts are secret and Comment is free to be enforced by law in the UK.
Another important conversation Peter. Emilys and your views are so much what what is needed to separate the wheat from the chaff. There's things I want to say but I'm not that clever. The points that hit me between the eyeballs were when you were talking about they way that the Courts of Law were doing "push back" against trumps excesses. That doesn't seem hopeful but I'm sure in the long run it will be. Also another point was, regardless of trumps trying to create a different message, that independent media is continuing to gain traction. As a journalist as a doctor as a politician all it requires for the public to be better served is if you all DO YOUR JOB! Thanks for that reminder Emily. The tech industry has aligned themselves with politicians because they feel they've always been held back by regulations and that's why they've tied their coattails to trump. He just wants "ratings" and they can give that to him via their ability with algorithms to "guide" the storyline. Trump is at present trying to use AI surveillance to point out those entities that may, in his mind, stop him being omnipotent. Yes Emily you're right about putting money into education, to teach children from when they enter school until they leave that they understand, without bias the forces out there that are to be watched and taken seriously when they start to try and push you towards what they want you to believe and what you know is wrong, or right! I've had people in the US tell me that they don't know why they don't see this kind of reporting in their country. I think the reason is obvious. The education system! They don't want you to be educated unless you have the money to afford it. trump we've learned never passed his exams to get into university his dad paid for it. He never had to sit exams whilst he was there, his dad paid for that too. The education system for the ordinary person was non existent unless you were smart enough to get a grant. I'm thankful so far that we have the ability to speak freely in this country. I'm not sure if Starmer knows what he's unleashing with giving lobbyist unfettered access to our data bases. I know he wants to look like he's brought in big money but does he know what the cost is going to be in our lives? I don't want to wait for "time will tell" as I'm afeared we will end up like other authoritarian technocratic countries.