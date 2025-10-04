

Yesterday, I went to the funeral of a remarkable person. Conor Gearty was many things: an Irishman who became a professor of law at the LSE; a path-breaking barrister; a brilliant teacher; and a razor-sharp intellect with a mischievous wit.

But above all, Conor was defined by his passionate, unwavering commitment to human rights and democracy.

This was someone who could explain, to anyone, why civil liberties matters, as he did when I interviewed him at the local library in his native Granard earlier this year - a special treat for me, coming from a few miles down the road in Longford.

Conor was one of the most clear-eyed critics of today’s attacks on civil liberties in Britain. I strongly recommend listening to this Prospect podcast – recorded shortly before his death last month – and reading his essay in the latest London Review of Books.

He was also deeply aware of the corrosive role of money in politics, a subject he and I often discussed. For Conor, defending democracy and defending human rights were inseparable.

With him in mind, this week I want to turn to a country where, right now, both are under assault: Donald Trump’s United States.

One of the most striking features of Trump’s America is how media, big tech, and politics have fused together. As we’ve reported recently in Democracy for Sale, Tony Blair’s patron Larry Ellison is poised to take a major stake in TikTok and already exerts huge influence over Paramount/Skydance, run by his son David. Elon Musk has X/Twitter. Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post. The tech billionaires are now media barons, too.

Meanwhile, freedom of the press – and freedom more broadly – is being steadily eroded.

To explore this, I spoke with Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. (She was one of the far-sighted leaders in the Guardian newsroom in the early ages of digital, that helped build the massive online presence it has become today).

As Emily pointed out in the video above - apologies in advance for my swearing at the start! - one of the first things authoritarians do is attack independent media. We’ve seen it in Hungary, China, Russia, El Salvador – and now, in the US.

She talked me through a chilling list of Trump’s assaults on the press: suing ABC; banning Associated Press for refusing to rename the Gulf of Mexico “the Gulf of America”; defunding public broadcasters; filing lawsuits against the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times simply for reporting the truth.

What struck me most was how many of these abuses I had already forgotten.

Could it happen here? Emily has no doubt. Britain, she says, is “a low-budget version of the US.” Like America, we have vast extremes of wealth and an extreme right building its own media ecosystem.

The difference is that we are supposed to have guardrails: broadcast regulations to restrain channels like GB News, rules limiting media concentration, laws designed to protect democracy. But those protections only work if they are enforced – and too often, they’re not.

So what can be done? Emily pointed to grassroots organising in the US, from healthcare workers to ordinary citizens filming ICE raids and sharing the evidence on TikTok. She also recommended that Starmer and Labour spend money on media literacy.

But as a long-time observer of the media, Emily is clear about one thing above all else: “authoritarians always try to get rid of independent media.” The only real defence is to support it.

