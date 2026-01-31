

Today’s Democracy for Sale is a special one. We’ve got an interview with top investigative journalist Oliver Bullough about how dirty money has taken over the world - and how governments have failed to do anything about it.

But before we get to that, let me tell you a story that illustrates the scale of the problem people like Oliver are grappling with. It’s about a man called Julio Herrera Velutini.

You might remember the name. Back in August, we revealed how foreigners are using UK companies to pour millions into British politics. Among them was Herrera Velutini, a Venezuelan banker who gave more than £500,000 to the Conservative Party.

Last year, Herrera Velutini pleaded guilty to a corruption charge in the US in connection with a clandestine election influence campaign in a Puerto Rico. Last month, he was pardoned by Donald Trump - after his daughter donated $3.5 million to a pro-Trump political action committee.

A White House official told CBS News that the pardon and the donation were unrelated. But Herrera Velutini’s absolution is a striking example of how money, influence, and impunity increasingly travel together.

Trump’s pardons are only part of the picture. As Oliver explains in his excellent new book Everybody Loves Our Dollars, his administration has rolled back efforts to bring transparency to US company ownership, weakened enforcement of the country’s main anti-corruption law, and allowed a crypto industry heavily implicated in money laundering to flourish.

Trump has also enriched himself and surrounded himself with a court fuelled by graft and indulgence. The $40 million Amazon paid for Melania Trump’s film looks less like patronage of the arts than a bung from an oligarch - Jeff Bezos. (As of this morning, the film is rated 1.3 out of 10 on IMDb.)

Oliver even floated the grimly fascinating idea that Trump could turn Greenland into a giant, US-sanctioned tax haven.

But tempting as it is to see corruption as a ‘Trump problem,’ the reality is far wider. The world is awash with dirty money - from kleptocrats and Hizbollah to British tax evaders and South American drug cartels.

All this money needs to be cleaned. That’s where money laundering comes in. For decades, criminals have been washing dirty money far faster and more effectively than the authorities trying to stop them.

Everybody Loves Our Dollars is filled with almost unbelievable stories, from the global trade in smuggling glass eels to Bicester Village in Oxfordshire, where busloads of Chinese students buying Gucci bags are actually helping launder drug money.

As a senior police officer tells Oliver: “Factories in China ship drugs to British gangsters, who then give the payments in cash to Chinese students studying at UK universities. The students either take the cash to Bicester Village, or first pay it into their bank accounts before going; then they buy Gucci handbags or whatever, and ship them back to China.”

This is how global money laundering works today.

Western governments have helped build the conditions for this system. Even as people use less cash, states keep printing it, feeding the global criminal economy.

But cash is bulky and risky to move. The answer? Cryptocurrency.

“The joy of cryptocurrency,” Oliver explains, “is that it has all the advantages of moving cash without any of the downsides.” At its grimmest, crypto has also fuelled a booming trade in ‘cyber-slavery’ in places like Cambodia.

Everybody Loves Our Dollars is not an easy read. Time and again, rules meant to prevent crime are circumvented — while often trapping the innocent.

Take ‘de-banking.’ You may have heard the term after Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s account. But as Oliver shows, it is often the poor and marginalised who are most at risk of having their accounts suspended or investigated.

At the same time, international efforts - led by the G7 - have focused on obscure island states while ignoring the West’s pivotal role in money laundering.

London is the world’s offshore banking capital. An entire enabling industry of lawyers, PRs, and accountants specialises in helping wealthy clients wash their money - and their reputations - with minimal questions asked.

Oliver and I finished by talking about how democracies are being bought by this wave of money. “There is essentially a global wave of governments being captured by big money, whether that’s big crypto money or big tech money,” he says.

Having watched what’s happened in the US and elsewhere, Oliver is shocked that Britain has been so slow to act.

“One of the many disappointing things about Keir Starmer’s government is the astonishing lack of urgency about defending democracy from this money. If democracy gets undermined by this kind of money, we’re not getting it back.”

I couldn’t agree more. That’s why Democracy for Sale is committed to exposing dark money and hidden influence. We desperately need to clean up our politics - before it’s too late.