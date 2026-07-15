Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Penny Frost's avatar
Penny Frost
2d

The sooner we get rid of Palantir the better!

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Philip Clayton's avatar
Philip Clayton
2d

The levels of corruption in the UK are off the scale. If any other country anywhere in the world had sold of ALL of its state assets at 30% below market value what would we have called that? The NHS is one of the richest cash cow-prizes for private companies to milk. This is not new, look at the disastrous Blair government programme to 'computerise NHS. A 'mere' £6.4 BILLION down the Swanee. This is the kind of corruption we saw in PPI procurement during the Pandemic. Companies promising to deliver something that was beyond their capabilities and exploiting personal relationships to get funding. Palantir is a 'vampire' company, as are most of the 'tech' giants, let them in and they will devour you. Britain is still a world leader in computer programme development and we need to build our own platforms using government money but retaining government ownership.

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