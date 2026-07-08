Farage - desperate to escape accountability

It’s 1997. Conservative MP Neil Hamilton is running for re-election in Tatton, Cheshire. He’s sitting on a 22,000 vote majority in a rock solid Tory seat.

But Hamilton isn’t any old incumbent. He’s been embroiled in a massive ‘cash for questions’ scandal - compelling evidence shows he accepted money from Mohamed Al-Fayed to ask questions in Parliament.

Step forward Martin Bell. A veteran BBC war correspondent, Bell stands - unopposed by Labour or the Liberal Democrats - as an independent “anti-sleaze” candidate. He defeats Hamilton by more than 11,000 votes.

History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes.

Nigel Farage announced yesterday that he is resigning as an MP precisely to avoid scrutiny of his sleaze. That’s why we need to make the Clacton by-election about one thing: corruption in British politics.

Farage wants to talk about anything but the £5m ‘gift’ he received from Reform donor and crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. He refuses to answer questions about financial aid from convicted fraudster ‘Posh’ George Cottrell, received ahead of the 2024 election and never declared.

Parliament’s independent standards commissioner was looking into exactly this. If found to have broken the rules, Farage could have been suspended. Instead, he jumped first.

He wants people to believe he’s the victim of an establishment stitch-up. Hilariously, Robert Jenrick told TV viewers the Cottrell story could be ignored because it was broken by the Sunday Times, which is “a Labour paper”. That must be news to Rupert Murdoch.

But what Farage has done, in his desperation to escape accountability, is put the rot on full display. His party has few detailed policies - but they just happen to include “empowering” crypto currency and ripping up net zero. By complete coincidence, Reform has taken in more than £15m from crypto investors, and around two thirds of its donors have fossil fuel interests.

This is not just about Reform. As we’ve shown time and again on Democracy for Sale, our political system is bought and sold to the highest bidder. Dark money is rife. Governments have routinely made things worse, not better.

With perfect timing, the Elections Bill returns to Parliament next week. Backbench Labour MPs are pushing for a £100,000 cap on donations and lower campaign spending limits. The Labour government should wake up and support these amendments. But capping donations and cutting spending is not sufficient.

MPs still have lucrative second jobs. (Farage alone has made more than £1.6m since becoming an MP.) The revolving door between business and government keeps spinning. Peerages are sold to party donors, while former prime ministers make a mint ‘advising’ foreign governments.

This is the system that the British electorate has lost faith in. Two thirds of voters think the UK is becoming more corrupt. You can see why.

Ironically, Farage has done us all a favour. With no major parties running, Clacton is an opportunity for a modern day Martin Bell, a candidate who just keeps hammering home the one thing Farage really doesn’t want to talk about - his money.

Bell called himself an ‘independent white knight’. We might have to make do with Count Binface. But no matter, whoever is the opposition in Clacton, they need to make sure that corruption - and cleaning up our politics - is on the ballot.

Democracy for Sale is dedicated to uncovering dark money, cleaning up politics and fighting against secrecy.

If you are a paid supporter, many thanks. If you aren’t, upgrade today. For £50 a year, you can support independent journalism that really makes a difference.

Yes, I'll Support Democracy for Sale