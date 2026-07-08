Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
2d

I'd say Count Binface is the perfect candidate to oppose Farage.

He highlights the fact that Farage isn't a serious politician and doesn't deserve to be in charge of anything.

Binface completely undermines Farage's claim to be the anti-establishment candidate - there's nothing pompous about him.

He is quick on his feet & has a light touch with humour.

Reform UK has no defence against that, and the timing - running over the silly season - will work in his favour too.

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Philip Clayton's avatar
Philip Clayton
2d

How strange to read about a Martin Bell moment. I wrote to The Grauniad today saying that it might be a mad suggestion, but all the major parties at Westminster should put a call out to their members asking as many as are able to 'volunteer' to campaign for Count Binface. If he won, and a lot of people in Clacton, Labour and Tory, detest the reptilian liar it would be the end of him. The humiliation of losing to someone like Binface would not survivable.

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