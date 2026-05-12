Nigel Farage with donor’s helicopter last year

Nigel Farage arrived in style at Chelmsford race track last Friday. The Reform UK leader and his entourage stepped out of a helicopter to address the media following his party’s win in the Essex county council election.

What Farage didn’t mention was that the helicopter he was travelling in is owned by one of the party’s donors.

Now - following an investigation by Democracy for Sale that is also covered in today’s Guardian - the Reform leader is facing questions about why he did not declare his use of a donor’s helicopter to travel around Britain for multiple rallies over the past year.



The helicopter Farage travelled in, which has the licence number G-NALC, is the property of a company owned by Lorenzo Zaccheo, a businessman who gave Reform £25,000 last year.

When questioned about why Farage had not declared the travel, Reform said the flights had been paid for “at commercial rates” and there was “no undeclared registrable interest” arising from those flights.

But the party did not respond to follow up questions about who paid for the flights and whether they were paid for by Farage himself, who may face an inquiry over an undeclared £5 million gift he was given by the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. Farage has said the donation was to cover his personal security.

Following publication, a spokesperson for Reform told the Guardian it had paid for the flights. The party was asked much the flights cost, whether last year’s flights had been declared to the Electoral Commission and if it would be doing so this year.

The helicopter’s movements were recorded in publicly available flight data. Our analysis found that G-NALC travelled to and from numerous locations on dates when Reform rallies were being held, including in Kent after last May’s local elections win.

The questions about Farage’s helicopter use come after political opponents last week queried his claim that a return trip to the Maldives on a private jet linked to Harborne, the Thailand-based Reform megadonor, cost as little as £25,000 as the Reform leader attempted to reach the Chagos Islands. Reform did not reply to requests for comment.

Anna Turley MP, chair of the Labour Party, said: “Nigel Farage has form on being less than transparent about the cost of flights. It looks like he massively under-declared the commercial cost of private jet trips to the Maldives donated by his billionaire backer Christopher Harborne.”

“Now he expects us to take at face value, without providing a shred of evidence, an assertion that Reform paid full commercial rates for helicopter flights provided by another wealthy donor.

“The parliamentary watchdog has already rapped Farage on 17 counts of rule-breaking. If Nigel Farage wants the public to have confidence that this is all above board, Reform need to show the receipts and say who paid for these helicopter jollies.”

The twin-engined Eurocopter at the centre of the latest questions was used in to travel to Birmingham on March 28 last year on the day Reform held a major campaign launch rally at Arena Birmingham, a favourite venue of the party.

On the following day it travelled from Birmingham to Kent, which is where Zaccheo’s company, Alcaline Aviation, is based. The following day Farage was pictured speaking to the businessman at his company’s headquarters as Reform launched its campaign for the county council elections

A month later, on May 2, Farage was photographed exiting the helicopter at an election party in Maidstone, Kent, after Reform swept to power in the county council.

Farage outside donor’s chopper in Chelmsford last week

MPs have 28 days to register flights costing more than £300, which are not paid for personally or by public funds, in parliament’s Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

When asked why Farage had not declared the flights, a Reform spokesperson said the questions “proceed from an incorrect premise”.

“The flights to which you refer were paid for at commercial rates. There was therefore no gift, donation, benefit, or benefit in kind provided to Mr Farage by Mr Zaccheo or Alcaline Aviation, and no undeclared registrable interest arising from those flights,” they added.

“The fact that a commercial supplier, or its owner, may separately have made a properly declared political donation does not convert paid-for services into a personal benefit or donation in kind. Any suggestion that Mr Farage received undeclared helicopter travel would therefore be false.”

Zaccheo said in response to questions from the Guardian that “the statement made by Reform is accurate and factual.”

Zaccheo added: “I would never allow anyone to use our assets without payment.”

His Kent-based helicopter charter company specialises in events and private charter and has a fleet of three helicopters.

He has spoken out in a past on issues including the fines faced by hauliers for inadvertently having migrants aboard their lorries.

Responding to this story, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper MP said: “Between these flights and the serious questions regarding his £5m gift from a crypto billionaire, Farage’s finances appear to be shrouded in secrecy.

“The British people have a right to know who is paying for Farage’s high-flying lifestyle. If he has nothing to hide, he should have nothing to fear.”

British political parties have to declare almost nothing about how they spend money outside general election period. Susan Hawley, executive director of Spotlight on Corruption, said that our findings showed the need for much greater transparency - and election spending limits.

“It is staggering that we know so little about how much political parties spend outside of a limited period in the run up to elections.

“Whether it’s building up their war chests, buying adverts, or getting flown across the country to spread their political message, the public have a right to know what is being spent to influence their vote.

“But transparency is not enough on its own - we need limits that apply all year round to ensure that there is a fair and level playing field for all candidates running for public office. Without that, elections will continue to be gamed by those with the richest backers”.