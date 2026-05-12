Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Chris Turner's avatar
Chris Turner
1d

Keep twisting the knife into frog face 🐸

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
1d

Grifters grifting!

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