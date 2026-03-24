Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Chris Turner's avatar
Chris Turner
6h

Where there’s muck farage will be there 💩💩

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Jane Peryer's avatar
Jane Peryer
6h

Thanks for that article Peter. He should be charged with inciting ecocide. We need political parties funded out of general taxation and strict rules around lobbying. We know that Israel is in Westminster every day because the embassy is around the corner. Israel is part of our establishment and it is intolerable to have so many politicians bought off by offers of free holidays etc. We saw a group of returning Labour politicians who had thought it was fine to take a holiday in a country committing genocide. Phil Miller was there I believe, from Declassified and nobody said they regretted their holiday. It is sick. We badly need political renewal. We need them out of London and we need a fair system and a fair voting system and getting this kind of money out of our politics. Given that Farage stole lots of money from the EU, why has he not got a criminal sentence? He should be barred from even being an MP. That is, if we are genuinely equal under the law. It was a lot of money. I actually think Reform will be killing each other and crashing the party before the next general election. Then that other racist will get Farage's vote. But they won't win a general election in this country, no matter what the BBC and main stream journalism says, to help him. The Greens will win. Zak Polanski just keeps growing in stature. I saw an online advert of his and it was slick. He can think on his feet and is intelligent. I think Trump has worn people out here as well as across the pond and people will vote for intelligent over divisive. That is my prediction. I should put some money on them now. I would if I had any!

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