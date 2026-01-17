Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
10h

It’s only investigative journalists like Sam and yourself who can expose political corruption and save our democracy. Please keep up the pressure.

Reply
Share
SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
9h

Just reading Toby Young’s Wikipedia entry - he seems to have always given up on everything when the going gets tough. Alcoholic and a drug user. With a change of Speaker in the Lords, perhaps it’s an opportunity to evict any member who brings the Lords into disrepute. That would thin it out. Young, Mandelson, Gove, for starters.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture