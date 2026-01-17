

“Follow the money.” If Democracy for Sale had a motto, it would be those three words, immortalised 50 years ago in All the President’s Men.

Earlier this week, we followed the money behind one of the most influential pressure groups in British politics: the Free Speech Union (FSU).

The FSU does not declare its donors. Indeed, Toby Young’s organisation has taken out a High Court injunction to stop the publication of a list of its donors obtained by hackers.

But we found that the FSU had received almost half a million pounds from Brexit politicians, Tufton Street insiders and US anti-abortionists.

In the wake of our investigation, many readers got in touch asking how it is possible that an organisation with the ear of government - and a regular presence in the media - is not required to answer the simple question: “who funds you?”

It’s a great question. To help answer it - and to dig deeper into the role of dark money in British politics - I invited Sam Bright onto today’s Democracy for Sale discussion.

Sam is an investigative reporter at DeSmog who has spent years examining political funding, think tanks and the money networks of the British and American right. (He also writes a terrific newsletter covering this beat.)

On today’s show, we explored the recent investigation into the Free Speech Union, the wider problem of dark money in British politics, and what can be done about it.

Money in politics matters because it buys power. Dark money matters even more, because it shapes the political debate without the public even knowing it is happening.



As Jane Mayer - author of the seminal book Dark Money - has written, donor secrecy allows political operatives to frame “self-serving policies as matters of dire public interest”, hiding behind a cloak of anonymity while “leaving more folksy figures … to carry the message”.

This is a very familiar playbook in the US - but increasingly in the UK too.

As Sam and I discuss, many of the funders of the Free Speech Union that we uncovered are also backers of the Tufton Street nexus of think tanks. These organisations refuse to declare their donors, yet have exerted enormous influence over British politics - we’ve them to thank for Liz Truss’s brief premiership.

Free Speech Union chief Lord Young of Acton

The Tufton Street playbook works because it creates an illusion of distance and impartiality. Names like the Institute of Economic Affairs, Policy Exchange and the Centre for Policy Studies sound serious and disinterested.

In reality, dark money is often funding highly partisan political projects. As we have previously revealed, many of the donors we have identified have bankrolled the Conservative Party — and some, such as Richard Smith, who owns 55 Tufton Street where many of these outfits are based, are now also giving money to Reform.

The influence of these outfits can be immense. The Institute of Economic Affairs alone had more than 4,000 media appearances last year.

Many of these self-styled think tanks are also registered charities — meaning donors receive tax breaks for what amounts to political donations by stealth.

This is a very American way of doing politics: a handful of big donors, opaque funding vehicles, and telegenic young people pushing paid-for messages through a sympathetic media ecosystem.

Nigel Farage’s Reform has learned from the US, too. James Orr, the man behind the Centre for a Better Britain, has spoken openly about emulating the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank that drew up the Project 2025 blueprint for Trump 2.0.

Farage and his allies (now including Robert Jenrick) have also talked about creating a Project 2029 for the UK, inspired by Trump. As we’ve shown, US donors are already funding British politics - and this could get much worse.

But it is not inevitable. Sam and I discussed what could be done to push back against dark money.

As I’ve written many times before, the Elections Bill offers a chance to reset the scales and take big money out of British politics. The question is whether Keir Starmer will be brave enough to take it.

The Elections Bill is expected soon, and we’ll keep you posted. For now, I’d recommend watching my conversation with Sam. Meanwhile, we’ll continue to follow the money.