Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
5d

This is all playing into the ideology of Peter Thiel and Curtis Yarvin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Turner's avatar
Chris Turner
5d

Frightening and seemingly unstoppable 😧

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture