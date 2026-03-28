Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
20h

It is apparent to all non-Reform supporters that GB News is a TV Station dedicated to the Reform political party. The problem is, as ever, what can we do about it. Like the Water Companies it can get away with the lowest standards because the Department of State, Ofcom, feels impotent to do anything. Another achievement for Keir Starmer. Have you straightened your tie enough, Keir, for the photo opportunity? Time to start work on Ofwat and Ofcom. Both need immediate attention, next time you manage to get to your desk.

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Steve CT's avatar
Steve CT
10h

So what do we think about the BBC and all of the other Leftie propaganda arms ?? Just asking !!

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