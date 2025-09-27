

A few years ago, while researching my last book, I interviewed former Conservative Welsh minister Guto Bebb about money in politics.

Bebb – a casualty of the Brexit wars – was disarmingly blunt. The best way to buy influence, he told me, wasn’t through donations to politicians or parties. It was funding think tanks.

“If you are willing to put a quarter of a million into a think tank, you can get a lot of bang for your buck,” he said.

Those words have stayed with me. Never more than this week.

On Wednesday, Democracy for Sale revealed how the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has been transformed since Oracle founder Larry Ellison – Trump’s “CEO of everything” – began bankrolling it to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds.

Our joint investigation with Lighthouse Reports shows a think tank increasingly pushing Ellison’s Oracle and its corporate interests, in the UK and around the world.

And how is “Uncle Larry’s” £257 million bet on Blair working out?

Just 24 hours after our piece appeared, Keir Starmer announced plans to introduce digital IDs. The timing was striking: the day before, TBI had published a report suggesting digital IDs as the answer to the small boats crisis.

Oracle, which already has had £1.1 billion in UK public contracts since the start of 2022, is well placed to cash in on any digital ID system.

But the story isn’t just about tech.

Since Ellison’s money arrived, TBI has ballooned into a global operation with 900 staff in more than 40 countries. In Gaza, where TBI was implicated in discussions about a ‘Trump Rivera’, Blair is now being mooted as head of a temporary administration – a modern-day East India Company, of sorts.

So how does a think tank wield such power?

To dig deeper, I spoke with George Monbiot – one of Britain’s fiercest journalists and a relentless critic of how supposedly “independent” think tanks push corporate agendas.

And TBI is only part of the picture. Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership was incubated by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), a Tufton Street outfit funded by oil and tobacco interests but secretive about its donors.

George calls these organisations “junk tanks” – and with good reason. This week Nigel Farage claimed his plan to scrap indefinite leave to remain would save £234 billion. That figure? Lifted from another Tufton Street outfit, the Centre for Policy Studies – which has since admitted its numbers don’t add up.

Policy Exchange recently published a much-criticised paper claiming leaving the European Court of Human Rights wouldn’t harm the Good Friday Agreement. Now Robert Jenrick is demanding all Tory candidates pledge to quit the ECHR.

Here’s the playbook: a shadily funded think tank produces a report → right-wing media picks it up → suddenly it’s government or opposition policy.

It’s cheap, too. The IEA appeared in the media over 5,000 times last year while spending under £3 million, according to its most recent company accounts.

As Democracy for Sale has previously revealed, many of these Tufton Street outfits are bankrolled by major Tory donors.

And all this is unregulated. Anyone can call themselves a think tank. They can take foreign donations with no transparency. The new Reform-linked “Centre for a Better Britain” is already raising money in the US and even set up a corporate vehicle in Texas.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has said it won’t open a new investigation into Labour Together – despite fresh allegations that Starmer’s fixer Morgan McSweeney deliberately hid late donations while the group quietly ran his leadership campaign.

In a wide-ranging conversation, George and I also talked about what all this means for Keir Starmer as Labour heads into conference – and how we can resist corporate capture in the age of Donald Trump.

I’ve long admired George’s work (full disclosure: I gave his last book, The Invisible Doctrine, a glowing review in the Guardian). But it was a real privilege to have him on Democracy for Sale this week – and for him to say this about our work:

“Democracy for Sale is doing the job that most mainstream outlets are failing to do: investigating the misdeeds of capital, exposing powerful interests and the damage they inflict on the common good. This is exactly what journalism should be.”

Thank you, George. And thanks to all of you who support us.

