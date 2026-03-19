Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
15h

If Ministers were forced to pay legal costs, fighting FOI’s, out of their own pockets, they’d soon change their tune.

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Tia Thomson's avatar
Tia Thomson
14h

how dare they!

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