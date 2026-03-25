Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Andy Davies's avatar
Andy Davies
1d

Congratulations Peter. There’s no question that Democracy IS for sale & you’re playing a great & often unsung part in the deeply unglamorous, I’m sure, job of saving it.

My concern…do you think Starmer & Co will have enough of a pair to land these recommendations?

Driver Andy

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1 reply by Peter Geoghegan
Lylli Laukka's avatar
Lylli Laukka
1d

Congratulations, Peter, and above all a huge thank you for doing such incredibly valuable work for our democracy. I am really happy that you have succeeded and earned the respect you richly deserve.

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