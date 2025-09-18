Democracy for Sale

David Kauders
5d

The decline in our politics cannot be fought with reason or alternative policies. We are dealing with the constant repetition of falsehoods and use of images to sway opinion, first described by Gutsave le Bon in the nineteenth century, see his book Psychologie des Foules (Psychology of Crowds, available in English).

The only way out of this is to reform the system of political governance to prohibit all communications that fail a test of "clear, fair, and not misleading" (taken from UK financial services advertising rules) and to entrench that reform in a written constitution to prevent another government overturning it.

We need to accept that UK political governance has evolved to a dead-end in which it cannot cope with the 21st-century world. It's a common problem around the Anglo-Saxon countries.

All this, and a first-draft written constitution, are in my book Reinventing Democracy: Improving British political governance. Have you read it yet?

Monnina
4d

Interesting. A question arises about algos and their effect. If there is no underlying embodied experience of unaddressed social injustice, would they take collective fire so easily. Also, a distinct pattern has emerged with the rise of MAGA and Britain United. One that consistently raises the trope of widespread child rape, by both the powerful and the powerless. Why is it that this particular tactic works every time to incite abstract hate fuelled violence against whatever target their media feed tells them to hit ? What does this signify regarding unaddressed, even invisible, social injustices in both nation states ?

