Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
9h

Move these cases out of London. Let Judges away from government deal with them and see how many media lawyers will act then. Also give them long waiting times for these cases to come to Court, just like many other victims.

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
10h

You're welcome ('-') We need you more than you need us actually. If it weren't for independent reporting we'd be up shit creek without a paddle, to put it in technological language.

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