Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
Jul 15

Whilst they are at it, they should investigate the use of Charity status for the occupants of 55 Tufton Street, who don’t declare their funders. There will never by TRUST in politicians until this is exposed and cleaned up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
Jul 15

So, as you've stated your case Peter it appears that even the "far right" is plowing money into our elections. The Tories are nothing more than an "acceptable" name for them. I'm beginning to think we should just stop having elections and admit we are a Fascist country! Kind of like the USA is becoming. I hope after the reading of this bill you mentioned, that calls for real transparency, cough-cough, you can let us have an update. I'm doubtful that whatever laws are passed are going to curb them though. "Money talks" us plebs are just a bit of grit in their shoe that they can get rid of in an instant. I've been worrying about American democracy for months and now to realise that ours is built on equally flimsy foundations gives me reason to worry about ours too! Russia has worked it's propaganda campaign in the States quite successfully which makes me believe that we are up next. The Russians will help the USA to have Civil War, all thanks to Trump and his stupidity and maliciousness and then what? Divide and conquer us too? Europe has to start taking these issues seriously. They all think they are safe. Until they're not! Both Trump and Putin have itchy triggers fingers right now trying to prove whose boss. They are being controlled by big money, big tech and Corporations that just want to buy into what's left after the fallout. Scary times for my grandkids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Geoghegan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture