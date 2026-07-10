I’ve been exposing dark money in British politics for almost a decade. Often people, especially those in power, haven’t wanted to listen. The problem is overblown. It’s a borderline conspiracy.

Now, suddenly, everyone has woken up.

Nigel Farage this week triggered a by-election amid mounting questions over a £5m gift from Thai-based crypto investor Christopher Harborne. But it hasn’t stopped the stories coming.

Harborne’s money to Farage was reported to the National Crime Agency, the Guardian revealed. Police are investigating donations worth £500,000 made to Reform by the mother of convicted fraudster George Cottrell. More stories are set to follow.

I’ll be honest, none of this has surprised me. Last year I wrote this piece about the ‘black hole’ in Reform’s accounts. The investigation, which won a major journalism award, raised serious red flags about the party’s finances.

Now we know a lot more about the dark money behind Reform but still huge unanswered questions remain: did anyone else give Farage money before the 2024 general election? Who else is bankrolling the party? Where has all the money gone?

There is an even bigger question: why do we tolerate a system in which it is so easy to funnel dark money into our politics?

The good news is that we could do something about it. The Elections Bill returns to Parliament next week. The government has already announced a £100,000 limit on donations from Britons abroad. But so far has resisted calls for a wider cap.

Currently, anyone in Britain can make unlimited political donations. Thanks to the previous government, we have sky high spending limits – and almost no transparency about how money is spent. This is the logic of the madhouse.

I’ve spent most of this week talking to sources in and around Number 10 to ask why the government is not being bolder. If we don’t act now to stop the flood of money into our politics – when we have a political leader literally bankrolled by the cryptocurrency industry – then when will we?

It’s not all bad news, though. Labour MP Stella Creasy has put forward a proposal to cap all individual donations at £100,000.

Donation caps are not a magic bullet, but they are essential if we are to clean up British politics. Without these limits, our democracy will always be for sale – and super-rich donors like Christopher Harborne will become even more powerful.

But MPs need to know that the public cares about this. The more letters they receive, the greater the chance that Creasy’s amendment will get the support it needs.

That’s why I’m asking for your help. Can you write to your MP and ask them to cap donations?

The Good Law Project has created an easy to use website where you can write directly to your MP about this. Click the link below to fill in the form – I already have!

Write to Your MP

Farage hasn’t just pushed Andy Burnham off the front pages this week. His antics have made the job of actually doing politics harder.

Take what happened in Parliament on Thursday. There was supposed to be a debate about Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, better known as Slapps.

This is an important issue. As we have reported at length at Democracy for Sale, London’s libel courts are used by oligarchs, the super rich and even sex offenders to silence journalists, academics and members of the public. Successive governments have promised action – but it’s yet to happen.

So Thursday was a chance to put Slapps on the agenda. But the debate was postponed, a casualty of ‘urgent parliamentary business’, like Farage’s by-election.

Well, if Parliament won’t discuss Slapps, Democracy for Sale will: this week I invited Franz Wild, editor of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ), onto our regular video discussion. You can watch our full conversation here:

(Apologies to those of you who tried to log in to the Substack live, which was beset by technical difficulties.)

Franz is no stranger to Slapps. He has often faced legal threats. These spurious claims put huge financial and time restraints on small publishers like TBIJ and Democracy for Sale.

But, as Franz explained, there are some reasons to be hopeful. In the wake of our major investigation into how lawyers who had represented Russian oligarchs and Jeffrey Epstein had lobbied the government against anti-Slapps legislation, justice secretary David Lammy promised to act ‘as soon as time allows’.

Now the government is coming under more pressure. Private members’ bills on Slapps have been brought forward in the Commons and the Lords in recent weeks.

Will we finally see an end to Slapps? I hope so. But if this week has taught us anything, it’s that Parliament acts when it’s pushed. That goes for libel reform – and it goes for donation caps too. Which is why that letter to your MP matters.

PS – It takes two minutes to write to your MP about capping donations. The Good Law Project’s form is here.

At Democracy for Sale we’re dedicated to uncovering dark money and hidden influence wherever we find it.

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