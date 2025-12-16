Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Cormican's avatar
Paul Cormican
15h

Rotten to the core. This reeks to high heaven. Westminster a big club for sure. Just put them all under a one party banner. The Whats In It For Me party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas Sparkes's avatar
Thomas Sparkes
13h

We need MPs with courage.

Courage to ban lobbying.

Courage to stop overseas political donations.

Courage to cap domestic political donations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture