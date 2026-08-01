Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Anne Blanchflower's avatar
Anne Blanchflower
4h

What I find extremely ironic, is universities hiring external management consultants, when many of them teach business management themselves. Aren’t their own business and accounting professors able to work with other departments to identify issues and devise solutions?

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Marjorie Ellis Thompson's avatar
Marjorie Ellis Thompson
4h

Shocking but unsurprising. All this garbage 'key performance indicators' and the like, the obsessive managerialism started with 'New' Labour as they had no real life experience outside politics and wanted to demonstrate their 'success' by farcical measurements. Thus coincided with the boom in external management consultants with shows no signs of abating, remember the big accountancy firms thst ate now coining it-KPMG, PWC. Anderson Consulting, McKinsey. This Nous outfit must be a spin off from one of those.

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