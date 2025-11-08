Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
17h

It becomes clearer and clearer how the British public is being lied to and ripped off. Keep up the good work Peter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison Noel's avatar
Alison Noel
13h

Fantastic investigation. Thank you for bringing this book to people's attention. I hope the royals read it...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Geoghegan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture