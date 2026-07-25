Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Chris Turner's avatar
Chris Turner
7d

Politicians + Monarchy + Big business = CORRUPTION

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
6d

Corruption is indeed systemic. Those in high places have always been involved in it. It’s why people lower down the totem pole don’t find any fault in it. Until they are caught that is. It’s those at the top who commit crimes and are never held responsible is why corruption continues. Is Boris Johnson ever going to be punished? Will Farage ever be? It’s doubtful. So if that’s the case then how can the practice be stopped? The corrupt people at the top are the ones that prosecute the ones lower down the ladder that try, judge and punish. If you doubt that just look at the man at the top of the most powerful nation in the world. America. I can only hope that Andy Burnham can find the guts, as the guy at the top to do something about it. If not then the Boris’s and the Nigel’s only fate will be the loss of their job. They get to carry on getting richer by teaching the next ones wanting to climb to that level of corruption and like them, get away with it.

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