Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Thomas Sparkes's avatar
Thomas Sparkes
2d

"A self regulating infrastructure in which the world-the factory-runs on its own". We already have this. It is called Nature.

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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
2d

What I took from all this is he is the product of a drug-addled sci-fi brain. The one thing he overlooks is humans have souls.

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