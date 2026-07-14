Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
3d

Thanks for bringing this to the fore. I read an article months ago about how Palantir wasn’t delivering as advertised. This was the verdict of the nurses and doctors. It also mentioned that if the government agrees that it isn’t they will be unable to disengage it’s core so even though we say thanks but no thanks they, Palantir will still have our data. This is a scary situation that needs to be seriously investigated.

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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
3d

If Palantir are allowed to continue, every ounce of trust that may still exist in our politicians will be lost forever. Please carry on digging Peter and show Palantir the door.

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