Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
5d

Let us all hope that common sense prevails and Starmer agrees to an uncontested handover. Labour have an awful reputation for self destruction, with Brown and Corbyn the latest examples of leaders who were so self obsessed that only defeat at an election could persuade them to resign. Burnham is no Blair and all the better for that. Growth of the economy is a priority and better access to the Customs Union and the Single Market are essential for that. Burnham knows the people to appoint to achieve that. PR is the next priority as it removes forever the threat that Farage would ever enter Downing Street. The abolition of the Lords should also be assigned to people who know what to do. Blair left it to Robin Cook who was led blindfolded around the houses as a result. Good luck in all your appointments, Andy, and may the force be with you.

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Maggie Clancy's avatar
Maggie Clancy
2d

To quote Tony Benn, ‘Signpost or weather cock’ 🤔

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