Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
12h

Well Peter, "It's a dirty job but somebody's got to do it!" It's plainly obvious that politics is BIG MONEY! We were used to politicians taking a "back hander" but this blatant in your face buying of a policy decision is going to far. Yet it appears that this is being played out as "business as usual" no need to hide the corruption anymore because they know that the public can't stop them. Those that run departments that are supposed to investigate and at least try to curb their vilest instincts are being sidelined. Putin, Erdogan and Trump know how the world turns, on wheels greased with the green stuff. We are fucked! With companies like Palantir in the mix joining up with other companies to use our data to gain more power feels like just the tip of the iceberg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sami's avatar
Sami
13hEdited

It’s easy to see how the free sports tickets scandal might’ve come about! That was only a year ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Geoghegan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture