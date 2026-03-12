Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Wood's avatar
Andrew Wood
2h

In these days of “reputational risk” and “due diligence” it would be interesting to know more about the circumstances and personalities surrounding this chap’s elevation to the peerage and the process of embedding into a government role.

If it wasn’t for gifted and diligent journalists like Pete Geoghan this would be going under the radar. Just like we would be no wiser about Mandelson without careful journalistic analysis of the Epstein file dump.

It all begins to look like embedding vested interests is a feature not a bug.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture