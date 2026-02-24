

Yesterday evening, Peter Mandelson was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. As it happens, just hours earlier, I sat down with the journalist and author Peter Oborne to talk about how money has come to dominate British politics.

Two decades ago, Oborne published The Rise of Political Lying, now a seminal account of the erosion of honesty in public life. One figure loomed large even then - Mandelson, the so-called Prince of Darkness, whose political career was defined by proximity to wealth, influence and power.

The allegations now facing Mandelson have thrown Oborne’s work into stark relief.

Mandelson’s arrest followed revelations in the Epstein files that, while business secretary in Gordon Brown’s government, Mandelson allegedly gave the paedophile financier advance notice of a €500bn EU bailout, lobbied against a tax on bankers’ bonuses, and advised JP Morgan to “mildly threaten” then chancellor Alistair Darling.

For Oborne, the significance is unmistakable. Mandelson, he told me, represents “the worst political scandal in a century”.

The controversy also highlights a deeper problem. Mandelson’s personal and political interests have long been closely intertwined. In 2011, shortly after leaving office, he founded the advisory firm Global Counsel - a move Epstein was briefed on throughout.

Democracy for Sale previously revealed how Global Counsel had been quietly lobbying for undeclared clients long before Mandelson was appointed British ambassador to the United States. Yet outside a few corners, the story attracted little sustained interest.

To Oborne, this lack of attention is itself revealing. British politics is defined by a revolving door between public office and highly remunerated private-sector roles. Global Counsel called in administrators last week in the wake of the Epstein revelations - but the system that enabled it remains firmly in place.

Oborne has long been one of the most original voices on the corruption of British public life. Once a regular columnist in the right-wing press, he has written some of the most interesting analyses of how power operates, including his most recent book Complicit: Britain’s Role in the Destruction of Gaza.

In The Triumph of the Political Class (2007), Oborne argued that a new, self-serving class had taken over British politics, replacing public service with self-interest and media manipulation.

Oborne says that in Britain today democracy is quite literally for sale. He points to the £9million donation from crypto investor Christopher Harborne and the huge sums pumped into Brexit by hedge fund tycoons.

Farage, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and myriad populist leaders around the world are selling a nativist political agenda that is funded by foreign billionaires. Politicians have become playthings for the super rich. Witness Larry Ellison’s £257m bet on Tony Blair.

“This is not democratic politics, it’s oligarchic politics,” Oborne argues. “A donation is a bribe. A billionaire isn’t giving money to Nigel Farage because he likes his company, he wants something.”

Oborne describes the result as “disaster politics”, echoing Naomi Klein’s concept of disaster capitalism. Political decisions increasingly take place in opaque networks of donors, advisers and lobbyists, far from public scrutiny and often beyond the reach of traditional journalism.

Dark money, in this account, is the fuel that keeps the system running. Oborne cites organisations such as Labour Together as examples of how political influence now operates through well-funded informal structures surrounding parties rather than through parties themselves.

At the same time the regulation that is supposed to protect our democracy is weak, toothless and often compromised. Witness, the conflict-ridden investigations into Labour Together and minister Josh Simons.

The good news is that Oborne believes that this broken system could be changed - and pretty easily, too.

He calls for the Elections Bill to be strengthened with strict caps on political donations and a comprehensive ban on foreign funding. MPs’ second jobs, he argues, should also be prohibited.

The Nolan Principles of Public Life, established in 1995, “must be enforced meaningfully” - with dishonesty in ministerial office treated as career-ending.

It is difficult to disagree with either his diagnosis or his proposed cure.

At Democracy for Sale, these are precisely the issues our investigations seek to expose. Working alongside campaigners at 38 Degrees, we are pushing for limits on political donations and greater transparency around political finance.

We are also pursuing new investigations, developing sources and following leads that others ignore.

Your support makes that work possible. If you haven’t already, become a paid supporter of Democracy for Sale - together we can do much more.

Yes, I'll Support Democracy for Sale

Give a Gift Subscription