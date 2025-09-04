Yesterday, I wrote about how Reform UK is being bankrolled by a handful of wealthy backers. Today, there’s more — and it raises fresh questions about who’s funding Nigel Farage’s insurgent party.

New data released this morning by the Electoral Commission shows that Reform pulled in £1.34 million in donations between April and June this year — a huge cash injection as the party gears up for the next election.

The biggest name on the list is no surprise: Nick Candy. The property developer and Reform’s treasurer handed over £500,000 — his first registered donations since pledging to raise millions for the party.

Reform is certainly attracting big money from the hedge fund world. Farage’s party took £100,000 from Johan Christofferson, a financier with a history of fox hunting, and the same amount from Greybull Capital, an investment company heavily criticised for its role in the collapse of British Steel in 2019.

But one name really jumped out when I dug into the data: R20 Advisory Ltd.

R20 Advisory has no website, no phone number, and little public profile. But it was founded in 2002 by property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz “to advise family trusts on commercial strategies and investments.” Executive chairman Tchenguiz is one of only two directors of the firm — the other is a lawyer.

Here’s the problem: R20 Advisory has failed to file its latest company accounts, which were due 31 May. Under the Companies Act, that’s a criminal offence.

As Keystone Law explains: “There isn’t really any leeway in whether accounts have been filed late or not, and as soon as a company is late with its accounts, the clock starts ticking for the directors on the risk of a possible criminal prosecution.”

Despite this, Reform happily accepted £50,000 from R20 Advisory.

The company itself has made millions in losses in recent years and is ultimately controlled by Dunain Holdings Limited, a firm registered in the British Virgin Islands. The government has already signalled that its forthcoming Elections Bill will tighten rules on donations from loss-making companies — making contributions like this one a potential flashpoint.

Tchenguiz’s name hasn’t previously been linked to Reform before but he has often been in the news. In 2014, the Serious Fraud Office paid Tchenguiz and his brother, Vincent, millions in compensation after they were arrested during a botched investigation into Icelandic bank Kaupthing.

Reform’s total of £1.34 million from private donations in the last three months is well behind the Tories and Labour, who raised £2.9m and £2.6m respectively, but is a significant increase on the first quarter of the year when a big chunk of the party’s registered income were loans written off by former leader and current MP Richard Tice.

Other donors include £200,000 from Lebanese-born businessman Bassim Haidar. The former Tory funder claimed last year he planned to leave the UK over plans to scrap the non-dom tax status.

Reform is holding its party conference in Birmingham this weekend. Hundreds of businesses - from Heathrow and TikTok to JCB - will be there.

The conference programme also boasts a slew of GB News presenters, including former Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, and senior figures from the Heartland Institute, a US think tank close to the Trump administration.

Farage flies in for his keynote speech at 4pm tomorrow - fresh from having been labelled a “Putin-loving free speech imposter” during a US congressional hearing on censorship….

