Since Democracy for Sale launched two years ago, we’ve had plenty of firsts. Our investigations have sparked regulatory probes, legislative change and major campaigns. I’ve even been called to Parliament to give evidence about the threat of dark money in politics.

But one thing had never happened before: a Democracy for Sale story inspiring one of the world’s biggest media organisations to launch its own investigation into foreign influence in British politics. Until now.

This week I read the New York Times’ vital exposé on the growing links between U.S. anti-abortion activists and Nigel Farage’s Reform Party — so I invited the paper’s brilliant investigative journalist Jane Bradley onto Democracy for Sale.

What I wasn’t expecting was for Jane to say that her investigation was prompted by one of our stories.

Back in May, we revealed a huge surge in U.S. anti-abortion funding in the UK — including from the influential Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). When a Reform contact mentioned the ADF to Jane over lunch shortly after our story, she remembered reading our “fascinating article” and realised that this was a transatlantic connection that needed investigating.

“That’s how it began,” Jane told me on a video call from her office.

As I noted back in the summer, Farage has recently taken a much harder line on abortion. Now, thanks to Jane and her colleague Elizabeth Dias’s reporting, we know a lot more about why.

The ADF helped overturn Roe v. Wade and is now exporting its playbook to Britain. Jane’s investigation revealed that ADF’s UK arm orchestrated Farage’s appearance before Congress, where he attacked Britain’s tech regulation.

ADF has used its allies inside the Trump administration to push the idea that Britain is in a “free speech crisis” — a narrative Reform eagerly echoes. In May, the group even gave a private briefing to the U.S. State Department on the issue.

ADF also brokered a secret meeting between Farage and senior Trump officials at Old Queen Street Café — which, coincidentally, is owned by billionaire Paul Marshall, the financier behind GB News and The Spectator and a keen backer of evangelical culture wars.

In our conversation, Jane explains how the U.S. Christian right is turning its sights on Britain, using its money and influence to shift British politics in the same way it has reshaped America over the past half-century. She also shares how the investigation came together — and even a few details that didn’t make it into print, including the role of GB News in this network.

It felt particularly timely to speak with Jane just as MI5 is warning of the growing threat of foreign interference in the UK’s democratic institutions. Westminster’s response so far? Tumbleweed.

Jane has spent years reporting on Russian influence in Britain, and we discussed Nathan Gill, Reform’s former leader in Wales, who recently pleaded guilty to taking bribes to push pro-Russian narratives about Ukraine — a story that deserves far more attention. (

‘s

is an honourable exception)

And then there’s the “Russia Report.” Five years after Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee finally published it, successive governments have still refused to investigate its findings. Why?

UK politicians love to sound tough on foreign interference. But whether it’s Russia, the U.S. Christian right, or global billionaires, the influence is already here — and growing.

Even more worrying, Labour’s proposed Elections Bill will do little to close the loopholes. As Democracy for Sale revealed earlier this year, foreign donors will still be able to use UK-registered companies to pour millions into British politics.

My conversation with Jane Bradley is a wake-up call about the scale of foreign influence shaping our democracy. It’s one everyone should hear.

