Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Steve Carmo's avatar
Steve Carmo
1d

Excellent piece, excellent focus. As ever.

12 April 👀

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
1d

I wonder if Hungary's elections will be fair? As Putin told little dick aka trump, it doesn't matter who the people vote for, it's who counts the vote! If Orban is beaten then maybe there's a chance that the far right parties in Britain and the USA will fall too. Though the amount of grift the Hungarian and American leaders have done between them, their countries will probably be saddled with humongous debt, which is going to make it hard for a left of centre party to get a hold of inflation etc. Still turning that corner has to start somewhere. I can only hope.

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