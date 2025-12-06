

“I don’t lobby but I certainly know what the bloody hell is going on.” That’s how former Tory MP Ben Howlett pitched himself to what he thought was a new client representing a wealthy Chinese tech investor. In reality, he was talking to an undercover reporter.

As we revealed this week - with Led by Donkeys and broadcast on ITV News - Howlett used his Westminster connections to secure access for our fake Chinese interest to more than a dozen Labour MPs and even government ministers.

As our extended video shows, the level of access was astonishing. At one stage, Howlett had lined up so many meetings with MPs that our undercover reporter couldn’t attend them all. Our “lobbyist” went alone instead, then sent us AI-generated summaries.

We were able to pay to post pro-China content to nearly 400,000 followers on the PolitlcsUK X/Twitter channel - a key Westminster news source - which Howlett boasted to us that he’d bought from a callow Conservative parliamentary staffer for £100.



It’s important to say that the MPs we met believed they were speaking to someone interested in investing in their constituencies. They weren’t. But the fact we secured meetings with so many parliamentarians — with no declarations anywhere — should worry everyone.

Because what our investigation exposed is systemic: Britain’s appallingly weak lobbying laws.

If a fake Hong Kong-based company with no clients and no operations can do all this, what’s stopping genuine clandestine influence or intelligence-gathering by China, major corporates or anyone with an agenda and a few spare quid?

In Westminster, access is cheap. Our bogus Chinese firm signed a contract with Howlett’s Chamber Group for just £5,000.

So let’s revisit Howlett’s line: “I don’t lobby.” Introductions to MPs. Ministers being asked questions on our behalf. Puff pieces online. If that’s not lobbying, what is?

Transparency International and Spotlight on Corruption have both called for the lobbying regulator to investigate. A formal complaint about Chamber Group is expected within days.

Chamber Group says that since our investigation it has “strengthened onboarding processes for politically sensitive work” - and insists it isn’t a lobbyist under the law. They may well be right. Because Britain’s lobbying laws are so weak, so opaque, so paper-thin that almost nobody counts as a lobbyist at all.

You only have to register if you’re contacting a government minister or senior civil servant on behalf of a specific client. Meeting MPs to gather information? That doesn’t count.

And the loopholes don’t stop there.

Trade associations don’t have to register. If you don’t pay VAT, you don’t have to register — as we revealed when Peter Mandelson’s Global Counsel was pushing Dubai free ports to UK ministers.

In-house lobbyists don’t have to register either. That’s why David Cameron broke no rules when he lobbied his former colleagues on behalf of failed financier Lex Greensill.

The bitter irony? It was Cameron who brought in this legislation in the first place — after warning that influence-peddling was Britain’s “next big scandal waiting to happen”.

Even the lobbying industry’s own body, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, has repeatedly called the current regulations unfit for purpose.

When some 96% of the regulator’s investigations into alleged breaches find no wrongdoing, the system is clearly broken.

The result? It has never been easier to buy quiet access to Westminster. Publicly, Howlett and Chamber Group don’t advertise the kinds of services our undercover reporter was offered.

And Westminster is full of similar “consultancies” — often staffed by former MPs whose only real commodity is their political Rolodex. Almost none of them are registered. Almost none are regulated. Their clients, and their activities, remain largely invisible.

Only last month, security minister Dan Jarvis warned that China and other hostile states are using LinkedIn and front companies to target MPs. Our investigation shows how frighteningly easy this is.

But this isn’t just a foreign interference problem. Britain’s lobbying system is wide open to abuse from all sorts of vested interests.

The Labour government is widely expected to publish its new anti-corruption strategy next week. It must include a commitment to overhaul lobbying rules and create a genuinely transparent register of lobbyists and their clients.

That’s why Democracy for Sale has teamed up with 38 Degrees to demand proper lobbying regulation. More than 13,000 people have signed our petition in under 48 hours. You can sign here.

At Democracy for Sale, we’re committed to fighting for transparency and accountability in our politics. If you value this work and haven’t yet joined us, now’s the time.

We’re working on major investigations on dark money and hidden influence, mounting critical legal challenges and chasing important new leads. But we can’t do it without your support.

Join the fight to protect democracy — become a paying subscriber today.

Upgrade to Paid

Give a Gift Subscription