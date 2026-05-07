Tom Harper has left the building

A senior PR executive who led a controversial investigation into journalists reporting on Labour Together’s undeclared funding has left his post, Democracy for Sale can reveal.

Tom Harper, APCO’s head of media relations in Europe, left the firm late late week.

Neither Harper nor APCO responded to Democracy for Sale’s questions but sources familiar with the matter confirmed Harper’s departure. His profile has been taken down off the PR firm’s website.

Democracy for Sale understands that Harper left APCO shortly after an audio recording emerged of him telling an APCO contractor to “get rid of” evidence of the firm’s work for Labour Together after receiving a legal notice to preserve records.

Harper also said that he had used an encrypted Proton Mail email account in a false name to transmit the report to Labour Together, that he had already deleted its contents, and asked whether the account itself could be wiped without forensic detection, according to the FT.

The revelations about Harper telling the contractor to destroy material about APCO’s work for Labour Together - first reported on Democracy for Sale - prompted calls in Parliament for a full inquiry into the scandal.

“The NUJ [National Union of Journalists] parliamentary group is concerned about the smearing of journalists. We need to know what surveillance, if any, was taking place of members and for what purposes,” Labour MP John McDonnell said last week.

“We call again for an independent inquiry into the role of APCO and Labour Together in this issue.”

Harper joined APCO in 2022, having previously worked at the Sunday Times. His wife, Caroline Wheeler, was the paper’s political editor until March.

As part of the Labour Together work, Harper authored a 58-page report into the “backgrounds and motivations” of journalists who had been reporting on Labour Together’s undeclared funding in 2023.

Harper’s report claimed, without evidence, that the journalists were linked to a “pro-Kremlin network” and had received information hacked by Russia. His report also speculated about the religious and political affiliations of journalists from the Sunday Times and Paul Holden, author of a book on Labour Together.

The revelations about APCO’s work for Labour Together led to the resignation of cabinet minister Josh Simons, who had commissioned APCO when he was running the think tank.

Labour Together was previously run by Morgan McSweeney, who went on to serve as Starmer’s chief of staff until he resigned earlier this year.

Now headed up by former Daily Mirror editor Alison Philips, Labour Together recently announced plans for a major overhaul in the wake of the scandal, including a new name and a commitment to cease funding Labour candidates.

After we broke the story in February, APCO told the media that it was conducting “a detailed internal review of the project” and was “deeply committed” to upholding its values and standards.

The firm is currently under investigation by the Public Relations and Communications Association over a potential breach of the PR trade body’s code. That investigation has yet to report but a source close to Labour Together said that the think tank was surprised that it had not been contacted by the PRCA or anyone working on its behalf.

“It’s more than two months and we haven’t heard anything at all from [the PRCA],” the Labour Together source said.

Democracy for Sale asked the PRCA about this but has yet to receive a response.