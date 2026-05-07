Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Steve McMahon's avatar
Steve McMahon
1d

“Deeply committed…” blah blah. No doubt “fully cooperating with police/regulator/professional standards inquiries” was in the mix somewhere too. These people behaved appallingly and all those who directed them or benefited should be named and shamed.

Thank you once again for all your excellent work. Sadly it’s more necessary than ever. Power to your elbow.

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Maliya's avatar
Maliya
1d

Labour is awash with fraudsters, criminals and incompetents.

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