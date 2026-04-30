Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Chris Turner's avatar
Chris Turner
20h

Bitcoin - the elite populists now have their own currency

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
20h

Look if tRump says it's okay to pardon criminals then who are law abiding citizens to complain. Oh yeah he's not our PM! He's Nigel's PM though. If those idiots voting Reform don't get it yet then they are in for a rude awakening! They want Britain for the "British" they claim, I wonder how they'll feel when rich "yanks" own everything?!!

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