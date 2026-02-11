Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison Noel's avatar
Alison Noel
2d

Thank you for your investigative work Lucas. People are beginning to hear this. We need lots of letter writing to MPs.

Reply
Share
Monnina's avatar
Monnina
2d

What needs to be watched very closely is just how many of these international corporate CEO ‘movers and shakers’ and their army of enablers, will soon be exposed as working within the Maxwell-Epstein global criminal financial network over the past four decades.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture