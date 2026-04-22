Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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SueGenevanana
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This action sounds exactly like the case of Nathan Gill speaking in the European Parliament on behalf of Russia. These MPs are doing exactly the same thing on behalf of the most wealthy industry in the world. What’s the difference?

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