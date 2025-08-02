Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Burnett's avatar
Thomas Burnett
Aug 2, 2025

Is there really any need for monetary donations to political parties at all? All services (including web sites, email campaigns etc) can be provided free of charge by party volunteers, local meetings held in town halls paid for by council tax payers. And much like some charities, which spend lavish amounts on celebrity cheerleaders, our lead politicians live a lavish lifestyle they have grown used to. No wonder there is a total disconnect with ordinary folk.

Reply
Share
James Adams's avatar
James Adams
Aug 2, 2025

Starmer has no desire to tighten all of the loopholes up as his party like the vast majority of parties benefits for all this unaccounted for money. The whole system needs scrutinising, with trust in politics and politicians at an all time low, it is long overdue.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture