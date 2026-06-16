Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Davies's avatar
Andy Davies
9h

Sam Freedman’s latest Substack lists properly researched ‘best attack lines’ against Farage & Reform…

‘What did work was going after Farage on money/class and its impact on his policy choices. A message about the £5 million he received from a crypto billionaire and how that had led him to endorse pro-crypto policies pushed Reform’s vote share down by almost four percentage points. Another around Reform’s plans to remove workers’ rights, recently introduced by Labour, pushed it down by just under three points. But the most potent attack line of all was linking Reform’s plans to bring back fox hunting to a general message about them only being interested in the rich (a 4.6 point drop).’

This is further damning evidence of his grifting & sharp practice. A Labour Party led by a really effective communicator would be all over this relentlessly from now till 2029 GE.

Driver Andy

Reply
Share
5 replies
Martin Nutty's avatar
Martin Nutty
8hEdited

While Farage might be late on his filings and that is in breech of criminal law, the big story here is the amount of money sloshing around in Thorn In The Side

Must be nice to have £2 million in ready cash available to snap up property etc. I wonder at the business case of the company buying coastal residential property. Of course this is only one piece of Farage’s wealth.

The magnifying glass must continue to be applied to the rest of his grifty holdings where possible. Farage is just another Trump or Orban in the business of wealth extraction for the personal enrichment of self and friends of self. All this wrapped in the veneer of the worst kind of nationalist politics without a scintilla of desire to improve life for British voters

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture