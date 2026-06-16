Nigel Farage doesn’t seem to want to answer questions about his money. The Reform leader has scaled back press events amid scrutiny over an undisclosed £5million gift from Thai-based crypto tycoon Christopher Harborne.

But while Farage has ducked questions about his finances, Democracy for Sale has found that the Reform leader’s personal service company is breaking UK companies law.

Farage has used Thorn in the Side Ltd to receive payments for his numerous second jobs, including more than £700,000 for presenting on GB News since he became an MP in 2024.

But Thorn in the Side – of which Farage is the sole director – has missed a deadline to file a confirmation statement with Companies House. Farage has also failed to verify his identity as required by law. Farage’s company had until May 25 to file these documents.

A confirmation statement is a yearly report of key company details and must be filed within 14 days of the annual deadline. Failure to do so is a criminal offence and can lead to directors being prosecuted and the company being struck off the register.

Under the 2023 Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, company directors also have to verify their identity. Again, not complying with identity verification requirements on time is an offence.

When Democracy for Sale pointed out Farage’s breaches of company law, a Reform spokesperson said: “This is being rectified immediately.”

Thorn in the Side is Farage’s vehicle for “media, speaking, journalism and other services”, according to the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

In January, Thorn in the Side changed its registered address from Leigh on Sea in Essex to 49 Upper Brook Street in London. This is the address of Candy Capital, the privately-held family office established by Reform fundraiser and donor Nick Candy.

Farage’s company has just one employee – the Reform leader – but is cash-rich. Thorn in the Side had £1,967,406 in cash for the year ended May 31, 2025, according to its most recent company accounts.

As well as being paid by GB News through Thorn in the Side, the Reform leader owns close to 500,000 shares in the loss-making broadcaster through his company.

Farage also owns shares in cryptocurrency outfit Stack BTC PLC through Thorn in the Side, according to the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

Land registry documents show that Farage owns property through the company, too. The politician purchased a coastal property in Greatstone, Kent, via his firm for £575,000 in March 2023. A renovation project could transform it into a “substantial contemporary coastal home” worth up to £1.5million, according to the Mirror.

Reform UK’s leader also purchased a house in Lydd-on-Sea for £499,995 in 2020 through Thorn in the Side. The firm also owns a fishing boat, which is operated by his son Tom Farage.

Farage’s personal finances have come under scrutiny since the revelation that Reform mega-donor Christopher Harborne gave him £5m ahead of the 2024 general election. The money was not disclosed in Farage’s register of interests.

Just weeks after receiving the money from Harborne, Farage purchased a grade II-listed property in Surrey for £1.4m in cash. The purchase was not made through Thorn in the Side, and analysis in the Financial Times found that the money was unlikely to have come from the company, which still has almost £2m in cash.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is currently investigating Farage’s £5m donation from Harborne. He has denied breaking any rules.

Responding to our story today, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage’s finances are already murky, and this latest development will not reassure the public that he is getting his affairs in order.

“From his secret £5 million “gift”, questions over who paid for his Clacton house, and the lack of transparency over his use of his donor’s private planes and choppers – Farage is embroiled in scandals on various fronts.

“Farage isn’t on the side of ordinary working people – he’s just in it for himself.”

Leader of the Green Party in Parliament, Ellie Chowns MP said: “How could we ever trust someone who can’t even run his own company correctly to run the country responsibly? Nigel “nine-jobs” Farage’s personal company is awash with money from his various side hustles that he clearly prefers to serving his constituents.

“Earlier this year he went eleven weeks without turning up for a single vote in Parliament. A majority of the public think that MPs should not have second jobsl. Politics should be about public service not lining your pockets.”

At Democracy for Sale we’re dedicated to uncovering dark money and hidden influence wherever we find it.

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