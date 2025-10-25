

Boris Johnson was at the Covid Inquiry this week — still hiding behind that mop of hair and the familiar smirk.

He was questioned about lockdowns and their impact on young people. But there’s one topic Johnson has consistently dodged - the huge Covid contracts handed to firms with Conservative Party links.

When the pandemic hit, Johnson’s government called for suppliers of PPE. But behind the scenes, a secret “VIP lane” was set up for firms recommended by Tory MPs and peers.

Firms in this VIP lane were ten times more likely to be given lucrative Covid contracts, a National Audit Office investigation subsequently found.

The scale is staggering. The UK has incinerated £8.6 billion worth of PPE — and over £1 billion of that came from VIP suppliers.

Earlier this month, PPE Medpro was ordered to pay back £122 million for unusable PPE. Tory peer Michelle Mone, who had spent years denying involvement, finally admitted she was the beneficiary of a trust that received £29 million from the firm’s profits. Her husband, Doug Barrowman, is estimated to have made £60 million.

And Mone isn’t alone.

Tory donor David Meller’s company was given around £160m in PPE contracts after being referred by Michael Gove’s office. Another firm - that had no previous PPE specialism - run by a Conservative councillor was handed a PPE deal worth £276million. Another business run by an advisor to Liz Truss was given £250m.

The list goes on. And on.

Many of these businesses had no history in medical supply. Some were created just weeks before landing contracts worth hundreds of millions.

So where did all that money go? And why, five years on, has nobody been held to account?

To dig into this, I spoke with Russell Scott, a journalist who has followed the Covid contracts scandal from the start. We worked together when I was at openDemocracy, exposing how politically connected firms were handed vast sums during the crisis.

Since then, Russell has doggedly pursued the story — first with the Good Law Project, and now with Byline Times and in his new book, VIP Lane: Cronyism and the Pandemic.

Russell shows that while the pandemic was a global crisis, the cronyist response of Johnson and his government was unlike another.

“No other country in the world has a VIP Lane. No other country judged the quality of a PPE offer on the political connections of the firm,” he told me.

The waste is jaw-dropping. A million pallets of PPE have been destroyed — enough to stretch from Land’s End to John o’ Groats. The cost of that wasted PPE alone could have paid for 200,000 nurses.

Yet accountability remains almost completely absent. The VIP Lane has been ruled unlawful, but the Covid Inquiry hasn’t called in the companies that profited from it.

And while Labour promised to crack down on Covid fraud, the government’s “Covid Commissioner”, Tom Hayhoe, has just a one-year, part-time contract. You can’t expose systemic corruption without the resources to do it.

Meanwhile, Democracy for Sale has spent years fighting Freedom of Information battles just to uncover who referred these firms — and how.

Russell raises vital questions: Should political donors be eligible for public contracts? What about the revolving door between ministers and the private sector?

Right now, it feels like nothing has changed. As Russell put it: “If there was a pandemic tomorrow, you could see another VIP Lane being set up.”

It doesn’t have to be this way. The forthcoming Elections Bill offers a chance to start cleaning up British politics - that’s why we have been pushing for the government to take it.

