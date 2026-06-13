Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Alex Russell's avatar
Alex Russell
2d

It's a long way from Bobby Moore, those were the days. Congratulations on your recent prize and thanks for your work, more urgent by the day. The Democracy building needs some serious new ideological underpinning as well. I'm working on that as best I can if anyone would like to take a look. It's the view through the other end of the telescope so may seem a long way from your work but we need a pincer movement! Thanks for mention of Daniel Trilling's ook on Reform, will be so interested to read thst.

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Julian Cheyne's avatar
Julian Cheyne
3d

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2015/05/fifa-bust-legal-strategy-the-department-of-justice-is-using-rico-to-save-soccer.html

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