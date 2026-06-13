When I was nine years old something magical happened. Ireland qualified for the World Cup. For the first time in our history, the boys in green were playing on football’s biggest stage.

I still think back to Italia ‘90. The sticker album. The replica shirt. That Packie Bonner penalty save. The warm tears that poured when we lost in the quarter finals.

I thought I’d always love the World Cup. But this week I realised that I don’t anymore.

Sure it was great to see the scenes from Mexico City on Thursday’s opening game. But I can’t ignore the dark reality: the Somalian referee and head of the Palestinian football association both denied entry to the US; the rip-off prices; the craven Fifa peace prize for Donald Trump.

This is a MAGA World Cup. But it’s also a product of how Fifa has mutated from being a corrupt organisation to a dangerous one that increasingly exists to serve the interests of authoritarian leaders and states.

In recent days I found myself wondering how football changed, why, and whether we can ever get our World Cup back.

So this week I invited Nick McGeehan onto Democracy for Sale. He is an expert in football corruption and director of FairSquare, a human rights group that has launched a campaign for Fifa reform.

The World Cup, as McGeehan explains, is a massive money spinner for Fifa. The association has said that it expects to generate around $3 billion in ticket sales from this month’s tournament – more than four times the ticket revenue from the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This money is then dispersed across Fifa’s more than 200 member associations. That might sound very egalitarian – the football association of Curaçao, the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup, would struggle to survive without this cash injection – but the money buys Fifa president Gianni Infantino his power.

“What we’ve seen is more money flowing to bolster [Infantino’s] patronage system,” McGeehan says. “It all comes down to the fact that power is centralised in the hands of the president. And he just breaks the rules whenever he wants to.”

Fifa has a strict political neutrality policy, and yet Infantino has regularly voiced his support for MAGA policies and invented the spurious peace prize specially for Trump. Earlier this week, Infantino was named in a criminal corruption complaint filed by former UEFA boss Michel Platini.

In many ways, such problems are baked into Fifa’s structure. When England won the World Cup in 1966, Fifa was presided over by Stanley Rous, a patrician former schoolmaster who had a tiny backroom team.

It was only in the 1970s, as sponsors such as Coca-Cola and Adidas saw the huge marketing opportunity, that the World Cup was transformed into a global, colour-televised and commercialised spectacle.

Fifa is still a not-for-profit under Swiss law, but it is run as a global business without any of the transparency of a publicly listed company.

“So the governance structure has remained the same. Fifa is not set up to be able to handle all this revenue that they’re generating,” McGeehan says.

Corruption has flourished. Ironically, when Infantino was elected president a decade ago he was seen as the anti-corruption candidate in the wake of repeated scandals under his predecessor Sepp Blatter, including a rigged vote that awarded the World Cup to Russia and Qatar.

In the early days, Infantino brought in some reforms – like creating a human rights committee – but the changes were ‘cosmetic’, says McGeehan. The deaths of migrant workers in Qatar, for example, were brushed aside.

Instead, Infantino has become a very public reputation launderer for some of the world’s most corrupt and violent regimes.

The Fifa president has cosied up to Putin, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and, most brazenly, Donald Trump. In the process, Fifa has gone from an organisation riddled with a culture of brown envelopes to an active participant in the spread of authoritarianism.

So what can be done? Is the 2026 World Cup so nakedly corrupt that something will have to change?

There are some positive signs. The Attorneys General of New York, New Jersey, Texas and California have launched a joint investigation into Fifa’s ticketing and pricing practices.

McGeehan thinks now – at the World Cup’s darkest hour – could be the moment for change. FairSquare has launched Reboot, a campaign aimed at reforming Fifa, which gives the general public the opportunity to add their names to an ethics complaint against Infantino for repeated and serious breaches of Fifa rules.

“This tournament and the massive amounts of frustration and anger that we’ve seen because of Infantino’s behaviour and Fifa’s behaviour is potentially a tipping point,” McGeehan told me.

“Politicians in countries that say they care about football are allowing this sort of corruption and misgovernance to fester. At some point there is going to be a politician out there – and hopefully there’ll be a few of them – who will actually see that there is political gain to be made by taking this organisation on.”

Thirty-six years after I fell in love with the World Cup, I really hope McGeehan is right. The people’s game should belong to all of us, not just the kleptocrats and autocrats.

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