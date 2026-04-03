Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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SueGenevanana's avatar
SueGenevanana
3d

The previous decade left the UK like a sieve for malign actors to enter. The countries regulators aren’t doing their jobs and the Charity Commission is culpable too.

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
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I guess all "think tanks" should come under suspicion because the world has become a more dangerous place not least by the propaganda machine they control. Look at the Blair Institue for example, it's simply become a middle man for the war machine. Board of Peace my ass! Having basic official sounding names with respected institutes such as Oxford in them should not be allowed as it's misleading. As for Russia wanting to be part of the security counsel for Europe, that's essentially asking the wolf to protect the henhouse! Thanks for being on top of this though it is beyond belief that the government in power isn't already on this and making sure that the advice they are given comes from a 100% reliable source.

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