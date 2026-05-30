America’s attitude to drugs seems to be undergoing something of a revolution. Last month, Donald Trump signed an order to speed up a review of psychedelic drugs to treat mental health.

More than two dozen states have now legalised recreational marijuana for adults. When it comes to drugs, the US president is not alone in asking “can I have some, please?“

It all feels a far cry from the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan would reportedly open cabinet meetings by asking colleagues what each had done recently to fight the war on drugs.

The White House’s newfound fondness for drugs has been a boon, for some. Curaleaf has a market cap of over $1 billion. You might have seen the cannabis company’s adverts on the London underground.

But is this really the harbinger of a more enlightened era of drugs policy? Or is something less sanguine going on?

To find out, I invited Kojo Koram onto Democracy for Sale. Koram is a writer and academic whose last book, Uncommon Wealth, explored how Britain turned to privatisation, outsourcing and tax havens after the fall of the empire. (You can watch a video of an event we did together for Novara Media earlier this year here and follow his Substack SHADOW CAPITALISM w/Kojo Koram.)

Koram’s new book, The Next Fix: the Winners and Losers in the Future of Drugs, is ostensibly about a very different subject, but the connective tissue soon becomes clear. The same forces Koram tracked in Uncommon Wealth - the carving up of public goods into private markets, and the lobbyists and financiers who profit from it - are, he argues, now circling the global trade in drugs.

He also shows how imperialism itself was fuelled by drugs. As Koram explains, William Jardine - the founder of the still-extant Jardine Matheson - was “probably the most successful drug dealer in history.” Not only did he build a legal fortune selling opium, he even convinced the British government to wage war on China on his behalf.

The Opium War was followed by mass drug commercialisation. On British high streets, Victorian shoppers could buy laudanum over the counter. Heroin, first synthesised by an English chemist in 1874, was later commercialised and trademarked by German pharmaceutical giant Bayer.

Then came prohibition, criminalisation and mass incarceration. As Koram movingly recounts, he first became interested in US drugs policy as a young lawyer in Louisiana visiting inmates in the notorious state penitentiary, Angola.

“What I wanted to do in The Next Fix was really drill down on the changes that are happening at ground level, follow the people who have been campaigning and sacrificing for this change in drug laws,” Koram told me.

“But I also, whilst doing that investigation, started to trace how a lot of big capital is positioning itself to be the eventual winner of this massive regulatory change. So we’re talking about buying up licenses, registering patents, ensuring that they are positioned to monopolise whatever market emerges from substances like cannabis and psychedelics, which are currently scheduled to be one of the big growth areas of the 21st century.”

And while drugs are being commercialised again, the war on drugs’ architecture of incarceration remains in place. It is a deeply racist regime: Black American men are far more likely to be imprisoned for drug offences than their white counterparts.

Drug laws are the single most common reason women are in prison. In Brazil and Costa Rica, more than 60 per cent of women inmates are there on drugs charges. In Thailand, that figure is 82 per cent.

The “fix” in Koram’s title does not just mean the next hit of drugs. He picks up geographer David Harvey’s idea of capital needing a “fix” to produce new markets - and a new generation of super-rich drug company owners.

The cost of a legal licence to make marijuana or mushrooms in the US is eye-wateringly high, locking out all but a handful of well-connected people (and their lobbyists).

“If this happens at a global scale then the fix is in,” Koram warns. “The game is rigged in favour of the Elon Musks and Peter Thiels for the next generation.”

So is mass decriminalisation inevitable? Is the war on drugs now over? Koram doubts it.

Drugs policy rarely makes front-page news in the UK. Parties often talk tough on the issue - witness Labour’s attacks on the Greens over the latter’s policy on decriminalisation.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Nigel Farage talked about drug legislation a decade ago. But his Reform party is now firmly opposed.

There has been a backlash against loosening drugs laws, too. In 2024, Oregon rolled back its pioneering decriminalisation law, restoring criminal penalties for possession just three years after voters approved it. Canada has seen organised opposition to drug reform, and Massachusetts will likely have recriminalisation on the ballot in the mid-terms.

But after decades of a war on drugs that shows little sign of being won, Koram believes the time has come for a radical re-think. He cautions, though, that decriminalisation is necessary but not sufficient.

What is needed, he says, is a new model of drugs policy - one that is co-operative, open and puts education, not profit, first. You might not agree with the policy proposal, but I think it is a fascinating argument that is well worth your time.

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