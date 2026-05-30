Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
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Congrats Peter on your nomination for the Paul Foot award. You deserve it! You don't just investigate and report, you actually affect change! This interview with Mr Koram was fascinating. I was wondering what little dick aka trump was up to by wanting to legalise some drugs. MONEY! I should have known. Duh. He's been buying shares in companies just before he promotes legislation because he wants MORE MONEY! Mr Koram I'm glad you're starting up on Substack. This is the place to tell the world what you want them to be aware of. I find because there's no limits of the language you use or the topics that it's definitely been used responsibly. The odd "hater" that try to push their BS is quietly ignored or blocked on a personal level not by the platform. That's the difference between the media. I used pot from the age of 26 until I was 70 and always held down a job and was considered a responsible person. Occasionally I dropped acid but after the initial high just made me feel dizzy and nauseous. As for acid also once in a while. When I lived in BC Canada I used to pick my own magic mushrooms. There's a great spot I found and no I'm not going to tell you the location ('-') I know some people's metabolism or brain can't do some drugs safely. I used to own a T-shirt that said "Reality is for people who can't handle drugs" I thought it was funny but that was 40+ years ago. We will definitely need your understanding of what you've learned for the future of drug legislation for it to be done right. When I worked for a housing society for those who were not accepted by others because of their drug and alcohol use back in the day the most deaths weren't because of the actual drug unless it was an overdose but because of the tainted drugs they were sold on the black market system. Also you're right there are too many people languishing in jail from selling or using that just doesn't curb either habit. They just end up with a criminal record that limits what they can achieve in life once they've quit.

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