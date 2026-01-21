Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

SueGenevanana
1d

We’re also an island. What’s the betting he turns his eyes on us next? Militarily the US owns us, Starmer must wake up to the real world as it is now.

Sunil Kapur
21hEdited

I have complained about most of Starmer's decisions.

But in recent weeks:

- he's repeatedly stuck up for Greenland and Denmark;

- he spoke forcefully about Grok and took some swift action;

- he seems to be dropping the Digital ID initiative.

His actions suggest a major change of approach. They could well be the decisions of someone who's been jolted awake and is reconsidering our alliances.

Looking at other replies in this thread, I think we should keep pressing MPs, keep supporting journalists and keep organising with groups like 38 Degrees, to make our voices heard.

Carole Cadwalladr asked people to send her recent article about the US threat to UK security, to their MPs. I did. I assume others did.

Lib Dems have been seen clutching Byline Times in the Houses of Parliament.

A lot of us were worn out by 2025.

But some of the pushback does get heard by those in power.

After so many disappointing decisions last year by the government, this could be a chance to articulate the new Britain we want.

